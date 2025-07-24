Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship Timeline

In October 2024, rumors of a budding romance between Cardi B and NFL All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs began to swirl. It is not entirely clear when their relationship became official. Cardi herself downplayed the seriousness of their dynamic several times in what fans can assume were the preliminary stages, while Diggs mostly kept quiet about the relationship as a whole. However, even without a public confirmation as to what their status was for many months, they both did a pretty poor job of hiding their affection for each other.

Of course, Cardi B filed for divorce from longtime partner Offset on July 31, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. It was not the first time she’d filed for divorce from the former Migo, but initially, they worked things out and stayed together for nearly four more years. Despite Cardi giving birth to their second daughter in September 2024, this estrangement seems much more final and a lot messier than any of their previous short-lived splits. At the time of this writing, the divorce still has not been settled. Cardi moved on to the aforementioned relationship with Diggs, but rumors of an alleged breakup have started to become increasingly prevalent in recent weeks, following both parties deleting any mention of one another on social media. As such, we are going to look back on everything we know about the history of their relationship.

October 2024: Cardi B Responds To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors, Briefly Sparks Other Relationship Theories

On October 7, DJ Akademiks alleged that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were sleeping with each other on his Kick stream. He also claimed that Diggs was involved with the girlfriends of two other rappers. A couple of days later, Cardi addressed the rumors, saying that the allegations were “insane.” She said in an Instagram Live stream: “All these rumors are so f***ing crazy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, ‘cause I think it's cute, it's funny." It was a coy response to a budding rumor, and did not give away much of anything in either direction.

Cardi B fended off additional rumors about her first post-Offset relationship a couple of days later. Fans noticed a flirty interaction between Cardi and an Instagram account called “flyguyang.” Cardi followed the account, which was all over a live she did, making several posts that some interpreted as clues regarding the identity of her new man. Internet detectives also found that the account had recently posted a Cardi song on his page. Ultimately, that interaction did not seem to be anything more than a friend hyping up another friend.

February 2025: The Rumors Start To Heat Up, Cardi & Diggs Celebrate Valentine’s Day Together

On February 7, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs had a bit of a night on the town, hitting up a club in New York City amid some Cardi-based drama, in which she was under fire for doing a track with frequent collaborator Pardison Fontaine, Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-boyfriend. The pair looked awfully close, dancing with each other in a swarm of their fellow clubgoers.

Offset caught wind of the night out, slamming her in a series of tweets the following day. “My new b***h badder,” he wrote, a clearly bothered response to Cardi moving on and re-entering the market. In response, Cardi made an Instagram post, writing “my new [beach emoji] looking like a trophy walking.”

Six days after Cardi B and Stefon Diggs had their date night, Cardi issued a message to her Instagram community, one that implied she was not actively in a relationship at the time of the post. “When I date you date, when I’m single you single, when I’m not getting d**k yall don’t get d**k, p***y or a**hole,” she said in her Instagram channel on February 13. “We gotta go through everything together.”

In a bit of irony, Cardi spent the following day (Valentine’s Day) with Diggs. In fact, the pair reportedly spent the entire weekend together. They traveled to Miami, and their arrival at the hotel they were staying at was captured in videos shared by TMZ. That only added to the rumors surrounding their status as an item, which, to that point, still had not been confirmed. But, a Valentine’s Day weekend together is about as close to confirmation as it gets without explicitly announcing a relationship.

March 2025: Cardi B Says Offset “Ruined” Her Valentine’s Day

Despite Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ spending weekend in each other’s company the previous month, it did not go as well as Cardi would have liked, through no fault of Diggs. She vented on Instagram Live on March 29 about their Valentine’s Day weekend, saying that Offset’s “b***h-a**ness” ruined it, though she initially did not detail how. However, she explained things from her point of view the following day on a X (formerly Twitter) Space. There, Cardi discussed how she sent his new girlfriend screenshots of his messages to her, where he allegedly threatened both suicide and homicide.

Additionally, she alleged that Offset sent her new boyfriend videos of the ex-pair having sex, doing so on Valentine’s Day. “You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months,” she said in the Space. Of course, Cardi did not mention Diggs by name, but given the timeline and who Cardi spent her Valentine’s Day weekend with, it is easy to see why fans immediately jumped to conclusions about who the “man she’s been dealing with” was. Again, Cardi and Diggs did not yet confirm their relationship, but if their goal was to keep it under wraps, they did not take serious measures to do so.

April 2025: Cardi B Pours On The Praise For Her “New Man”

On April 12, Cardi B went out to a New York City club, dancing with some friends. It was revealed that Stefon Diggs was also in attendance, and photos of Cardi dancing on Diggs in the club surfaced shortly after. A couple of weeks later, Cardi had no shortage of positive remarks for her new man. She called him “gorgeous,” saying that she hasn’t addressed any of her haters because she’s been too focused on him to care. “It’s like knowing you got a gorgeous n***a f**kin’ you and lovin’ you from head to toe, it’s like I don’t really give a f**k what anybody say," she said in a X space. "When you got a real fine n***a that love you from head to toe, it’s like whatever."

May 2025: Cardi & Diggs Hang Out In New York

On May 5, Cardi B attended the Met Gala, where she’s been a mainstay since her first appearance in 2018. She and Stefon Diggs reportedly entered the venue at different times. However, they seemingly left together, and, per Just Jared, were spotted entering an after-party just a few seconds after each other, suggesting that they traveled together.

A few days later, a fan caught Cardi B and Stefon Diggs together in Cardi’s old stomping grounds of The Bronx, a few days after their Met Gala appearances. The fan interacted with Diggs specifically, complimenting his chains and dapping him up. Of course, Diggs and Cardi had been in New York City together a few times before this, but The Bronx is where Cardi is actually from, only fueling the fire regarding their status.

On May 12, the pair attended Game 4 of the New York Knicks’ Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Boston Celtics, and the two clearly enjoyed being there together. Diggs had his arm over Cardi’s shoulders at multiple points during the game, and in general, they came across like a happy couple. This happy outing was soon followed by possibly the most infamous moment to stem from their relationship.

May 27: Cardi & Diggs Drive The Boat In Miami

On May 27, Cardi, Diggs, and several other women went on a boat trip in Miami. In a video that circulated on social media after it was posted, the women can be seen flirting with Diggs. One of them even called him “daddy,” though it’s not clear what he said in response. Despite the optics of several women flirting with Diggs while his girlfriend was on the boat, it did not seem to put much of a dent in their relationship. A different video from the yacht party featured Cardi twerking on Diggs, so she was unbothered.

Afterwards, they both took to Instagram to seemingly finally confirm their relationship. Diggs reposted the photos from the Knicks game on his personal page, with the caption “baby brim” and a heart emoji. Cardi did the same, instead captioning her post with “solid,” also followed by a heart emoji.

June 2025: Cardi B Makes It Officially Official

On the first day of June, Cardi B posted an Instagram slideshow recapping the previous month. “Chapter 5… hello Chapter Six,” she captioned the post. The slideshow included several photos of Diggs and Cardi appearing very intimate on their Miami getaway. The caption seemed to suggest that she was moving on and starting fresh. Of course, the comments were hugely supportive of Cardi making their relationship Instagram official. Fans were loving it, as did some of Cardi’s celebrity friends, such as SZA and Kehlani.

On June 7, Cardi surprised attendees of Diggs’ youth football camp in his home state of Maryland. She didn’t speak to the crowd, but she was there to support her boyfriend. A couple of weeks later, Diggs made an Instagram story revealing that Cardi’s nail design included his name on them. “Let em know that you mine you should post more,” he said. It was another flaunting of the newly (publicly) official relationship between the two, and it did not seem as if either of them could be any happier if they wanted to.

June 24: Stefon Diggs Rents A Castle For French Vacation With Cardi B

Near the end of the month, Cardi and Diggs traveled abroad together, vacationing in France for a few days. Cardi took to Instagram to show off the lavish castle that Diggs rented for their stay. Cardi first showed off an extravagant dining hall with a long table and multiple expensive lighting fixtures. She followed it up by showing off the indoor pool and one of the bedrooms. In the middle of showing off the castle, she snuck in a clip of Diggs running some football drills in the yard.

The two had done quite a bit of traveling together already, but the France trip was the biggest one they’d taken so far. Diggs made sure to make it feel important, as part of the reason why they stayed in the castle is that Cardi has never been able to visit the Palace of Versailles. “He said b***h you want [a] castle, I'll give you a castle, b***h,” she said on her Instagram Story. Clearly, he followed through.

July 2025: A Bizarre Breakup Rumor Begins, Both Sides Call “Cap”

At the start of July, Cardi B cleared her Instagram account of any mentions of Stefon Diggs. That included the photos she posted as part of her May recap to open June. Unsurprisingly, the rumor mill started churning, as fans began to speculate about their status. Cardi seemingly responded to the theories by reposting a video of her and Diggs working out together, suggesting that they were still “solid,” as she said before.

Soon after, a particularly strange rumor about their relationship status began circulating. It’s not clear who started it, but the claim that Diggs left Cardi over her “BBL smell” made the rounds online. Diggs was the first to push back against that narrative, simply writing “cap” under the post from No Jumper documenting the claim. Cardi quickly rejected the claim as well. “B***h, I was a f***ing stripper, you had to smell good all the time,” she said in a X Spaces rant. “I was raised by women, like, please.” She also stated that she didn’t know who made the rumor up, but it could “never be her.”