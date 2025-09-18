Stefon Diggs Says He Wants A Baby Boy With Cardi B And Is Already Thinking Of Names

BY Cole Blake 478 Views
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Cardi B announced that she and Stefon Diggs are expecting during an interview with Gayle King on Wednesday.

Stefon Diggs says that he's "100% team boy," as he and Cardi B are expecting their first child together. He revealed his stance on the pregnancy in a series of comments on one of Cardi's recent Instagram videos to promote her new album, Am I The Drama?

In one comment caught by TMZ, Diggs wrote that he's "proud" of her for "staying focused" and added that he's "thinking of Spanish names... right now."

Cardi originally confirmed that she and Diggs are expecting while speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “Yes, I am [pregnant],” she said on the show. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs … I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. And, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

Read More: Cardi B's Pregnancy Announcement Leads To Extreme Fan Reactions

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Relationship

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been dating throughout 2025, having announced their relationship back in June. They've made numerous public appearances with one another in the months since. The year before they began dating, Cardi filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset.

Elsewhere during her interview with Gayle King, Cardi discussed her upcoming song, “Man of Your Word,” on which she reflected on the separation. She sings: “Seven years I admit it wasn’t all bad / Skeletons in my closet too / As a wife I should have realized when you were hurt / But instead I put my music first / But I really do wish you the best / Continue being a winner / If I had one wish, I wish you would have been a man of your word.” Explaining the lyrics, she said: “I just wish he was a better person, but it is what it is. Be a better person for your kids.”

Cardi has already confirmed that the pregnancy news won't have an impact on her first-ever headlining tour, which she'll be embarking on in February. She'll be performing in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and more North American cities.

Read More: Cardi B Confirms Her Pregnancy Won't Impact "Little Miss Drama" Tour

