Stefon Diggs says that he's "100% team boy," as he and Cardi B are expecting their first child together. He revealed his stance on the pregnancy in a series of comments on one of Cardi's recent Instagram videos to promote her new album, Am I The Drama?

In one comment caught by TMZ, Diggs wrote that he's "proud" of her for "staying focused" and added that he's "thinking of Spanish names... right now."

Cardi originally confirmed that she and Diggs are expecting while speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “Yes, I am [pregnant],” she said on the show. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs … I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. And, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Relationship

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been dating throughout 2025, having announced their relationship back in June. They've made numerous public appearances with one another in the months since. The year before they began dating, Cardi filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset.

Elsewhere during her interview with Gayle King, Cardi discussed her upcoming song, “Man of Your Word,” on which she reflected on the separation. She sings: “Seven years I admit it wasn’t all bad / Skeletons in my closet too / As a wife I should have realized when you were hurt / But instead I put my music first / But I really do wish you the best / Continue being a winner / If I had one wish, I wish you would have been a man of your word.” Explaining the lyrics, she said: “I just wish he was a better person, but it is what it is. Be a better person for your kids.”