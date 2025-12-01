DJ Akademiks Expresses Severe Disappointment In Lil Baby's Alleged OnlyFans Payments

DJ Akademiks reacted to a clip where Lil Baby allegedly calls up a woman asking for some explicit content. However, Ak thinks something's up.

When DJ Akademiks really likes a rapper, he will do and say anything to protect their name. However, at times, the hip-hop pundit can act like a real friend and tell it like it is. That's what he's doing with Lil Baby right now whom he's quite upset with.

In a clip from one of Ak's recent streams caught by joebuddenclips, he expresses deep disappointment in the Atlanta native while reacting to a clip. The video allegedly hears the superstar on the phone with an OnlyFans model. Akademiks wants to believe that it's AI but admits that it's more than likely not the case.

He doesn't want to buy in because he's frustrated that Baby is trying to pay big bucks for some explicit content. "Bro, you're one of the most lit n****s in hip-hop, could you please stop purchasing p*ssy?" he implores.

Akademiks then lists off some recent moments like this where IG models and adult film creators are trying to get him to buy them things in exchange for sex. For example, he recalls when a model requested that Baby buy her a Rolls-Royce Black Badge.

He surmises that he "must have a reputation if women are comfortable with telling you for you to f*ck them, you need to spend $600,000. That's a mortgage."

Lil Baby The Leak$

While Akademiks says that Lil Baby has been making "trick rap" as of late, he believes that he doesn't need to be attempting to spend any money for such things. In fact, he thinks that women should be throwing themselves at him.

Ak then gets into the clip a bit more and shows why he also thinks this was a setup. The video he watches shows a man sitting in this model's passenger seat recording the whole thing. As Lil Baby's alleged conversation ends, the guy pans over to his legs while casually revealing that he's got a firearm on him.

As a result, Akademiks thinks this model was trying to rob Baby all along. He does commend the rapper for not giving away his exact location during the call.

All in all, it's an interesting but also kind of scary situation. Hopefully, Lil Baby is alright.

In other news regarding the "Freestyle" songwriter, he's getting ready to drop the much anticipated The Leak$. It's a project that was supposed to drop earlier this year but was kind of put on the backburner. Last week, he confirmed its release date. "I’m Dropping 'The Leaks' next week for my birthday 12/3 to celebrate with the fans who kept these leaks & snippets alive."

He's also been dropping new songs on Wednesdays as of late for "WHAM Wednesdays."

