Air Jordan 4 OG “Flight Club” Unboxing Experience Unveiled

BY Ben Atkinson 52 Views
Image via zsneakerheadz

Jordan Brand is tapping into nostalgia and community with the Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club,” and a newly revealed unboxing video shows exactly how far they went with the concept. Rather than focusing only on the sneaker, the experience leans into the idea of membership and legacy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” will be released on January 17th, 2026.

Flight Club was once the name of Jordan Brand’s official fan program in the late 80s and early 90s, connecting kids to the brand through newsletters, posters, and exclusive gear. This release feels like a modern callback to that era.

The packaging plays a big role here. The box design and inserts feel intentional, almost collectible, and clearly meant to be kept rather than tossed aside. Jordan Brand has been experimenting more with presentation lately, and this unboxing confirms that storytelling is still a priority for retro releases.

The Air Jordan 4 silhouette is a smart choice for this theme. It sits at the intersection of performance history and lifestyle relevance, appealing to longtime collectors and newer fans alike. While the color blocking stays clean and wearable, the details give the shoe personality without going overboard.

Air Jordan 4 OG “Flight Club” Price


The Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” keeps things clean with a smooth white leather upper that looks soft and structured. Black accents hit the eyelets, midsole, and heel tab, adding contrast without overpowering the design.

The mesh panels stay classic, giving the shoe its familiar breathability and shape. A visible Air unit sits in the heel, paired with a crisp white midsole. Red lining inside the collar adds a subtle pop of color. Nike Air branding on the heel reinforces the retro feel.

Overall, it looks balanced, wearable, and easy to style with almost anything. It feels like a pair designed for everyday wear, not just display shelves. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

