Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" On Foot For 2026

The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" just popped up in fresh on foot shots, and it’s a super clean take on a classic. The pair is supposedly set for a 2026 release, which gives everyone a long runway to get ready for another big Jordan 4 drop.

The colorway sits right between casual wear and that old school on court feel, and that lane has been working for the Jordan 4 for a long time now. The Jordan 4 still carries the weight of Michael Jordan’s late 80s and early 90s run.

It was there for posters, for highlight reels, and for the moment the Jumpman started to feel global. Tinker Hatfield pushed things forward with visible Air, mesh details, and those plastic wings that shaped a whole era of basketball sneakers.

That is why new colorways still get people talking the second photos appear. "Flight Club" keeps things simple in a way that fits the best Jordan 4s. A neutral look, easy to wear, but still connected to the history of the model.

Jordan 4 releases have been on a wild run the last few years, and it looks like that momentum is rolling right into 2026. These on foot photos show a light upper with black accents and that familiar look.

The Air Jordan 4 Flight Club features a cream toned upper with mesh netting across the midfoot and toe. Black hits land on the lace wings, heel tab, tongue patch, and outsole.

The midsole uses a mix of cream and black with a visible Air unit in the heel. The leather looks smooth, giving the sneaker a premium finish.

The outsole uses black traction for contrast. White laces sit over a matching tongue for a clean setup. The overall build keeps familiar Jordan 4 details while leaning into a simple everyday colorway.