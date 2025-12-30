Drake Is Officially One Step Closer To Dropping "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole 2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Drake has been teasing "ICEMAN" for about a year, and it appears as though the album is closer than ever to being released.

Drake is gearing up for the release of his new album, ICEMAN, which has been shrouded in mystery. Despite dropping three ICEMAN episodes months ago, the album has seemingly been put on hold. In the meantime, the artist has been transparent about the fact that he is still going through the recording process.

2026 is just a couple of days from now, and still, the album has yet to be released. While Drake was seemingly gearing up for a 2025 release, it has become crystal clear that he wants to take his time. It's an admirable decision to make, especially when you consider the importance of this album.

ICEMAN will be Drake's first solo album since For All The Dogs. It will also be his first solo album since his beef with Kendrick Lamar. It's easy to see why Drizzy would want to make a good impression with this project and put in the maximum amount of effort.

Luckily, for fans, it would appear as though Drake is reaching the final steps of the recording process. We know this thanks to DJ Akademiks, who made some interesting revelations about the album on stream recently.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

Drake Plays ICEMAN For His Friends

“I’ve heard drakes been playing the album for some folks. The album is nearing its final stages," DJ Akademiks explained.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit from this clip is Akademiks admitting that this is an important album for Drake. At this point, the artist needs this to be a success, and he needs it to have bona fide hits.

When Is ICEMAN Dropping?

For now, there is no release date for ICEMAN. When you consider the name of the album, you would suspect that this would be made specifically for the Winter months. After all, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U came out in February. Perhaps that could be the golden month for Drake.

At this stage, fans are just going to have to be patient for an announcement. This album could either be a surprise release or a long rollout that attempts to rival Marty Supreme. Whatever the case may be, fans are going to be tapped in.

Read More: J. Cole Allegedly Had To Re-Record The Entire "Fall Off" Because Of Drake & Kendrick Lamar

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Promises He's Not A Snake During Candid Speech At Amsterdam Concert 2.5K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Makes A Promise About "ICEMAN" As Fans Demand Answers 3.3K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Teases "Iceman" With Cryptic Message On Instagram 7.5K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake's Final "ICEMAN" Update Comes With A Blunt Warning To The Industry 12.0K
Comments 0