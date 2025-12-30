Drake Is Officially One Step Closer To Dropping "ICEMAN"

2026 is just a couple of days from now, and still, the album has yet to be released. While Drake was seemingly gearing up for a 2025 release, it has become crystal clear that he wants to take his time. It's an admirable decision to make, especially when you consider the importance of this album.

ICEMAN will be Drake's first solo album since For All The Dogs. It will also be his first solo album since his beef with Kendrick Lamar. It's easy to see why Drizzy would want to make a good impression with this project and put in the maximum amount of effort.

Luckily, for fans, it would appear as though Drake is reaching the final steps of the recording process. We know this thanks to DJ Akademiks, who made some interesting revelations about the album on stream recently.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

Drake Plays ICEMAN For His Friends

“I’ve heard drakes been playing the album for some folks. The album is nearing its final stages," DJ Akademiks explained.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit from this clip is Akademiks admitting that this is an important album for Drake. At this point, the artist needs this to be a success, and he needs it to have bona fide hits.

When Is ICEMAN Dropping?

For now, there is no release date for ICEMAN. When you consider the name of the album, you would suspect that this would be made specifically for the Winter months. After all, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U came out in February. Perhaps that could be the golden month for Drake.