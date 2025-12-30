J. Cole Allegedly Had To Re-Record The Entire "Fall Off" Because Of Drake & Kendrick Lamar

J. Cole's last project, Might Delete Later, came at a fascinating time for hip-hop. It came out right before the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached its climax. The "Like That" verse had been out for a couple of weeks, and Cole wanted to flex his pen. Furthermore, he dropped the diss track "7 Minute Drill," which was ultimately deleted, leading to a much-maligned apology at Dreamville Fest.

Since that time, the Drake and Kendrick beef has rocked hip-hop to its core. As for Cole, there are some who feel as though he completely botched the situation. Some fans felt as though it was some sort of performance art to promote the underlying themes of an album called The Fall Off.

What we do know is that Cole has not dropped the album. It's been years since he first mentioned the words The Fall Off, and now, fans have been left waiting. According to Mal from the Rory & Mal Podcast, there is a very good reason why Cole has yet to drop the project.

Essentially, Cole had features from both Kendrick and Drake on the album. However, following the beef, no one is really rocking with each other, and it has forced Cole to re-record everything.

"Yes, Kendrick was on the album, and Drake was on the album," Mal said. "Well, was, which is why we didn’t get the album, cause now he gotta do his whole album over.”

When Is J. Cole Dropping The Fall Off

As for when J. Cole will finally drop The Fall Off? At this point, we simply do not know. Cole has gone ghost on social media and doesn't seem eager to return anytime soon. It feels as though the artist is letting some of his contemporaries get their releases out of the way.

A$AP Rocky is dropping Don't Be Dumb on January 16th, while Drake is going to be releasing ICEMAN in the New Year. Once those projects are out of the way, perhaps it will give Cole some runway to come through and drop The Fall Off.

Whatever the case may be, fans are still hungry for new Cole music, and there is a hope that he will drop something sooner rather than later.