J. Cole's First Week Sales For "The Fall-Off" Surge To New Heights

J. Cole's new album, The Fall-Off, is now projected to sell between 260,000 and 300,000 album equivalent units during its first week of availability, according to Talk of the Charts. It would not only make for the biggest album debut of 2026, but also Cole's biggest since his 2018 album, KOD.

Cole dropped the project on Friday, February 6, as his seventh studio album. It features guest appearances from Burna Boy, Erykah Badu, Future, Morray, Petey Pablo, PJ, and Tems.

J. Cole's Trunk Sale

Following the release of The Fall-Off, J. Cole announced that he'll be traveling the country to sell CD versions of the album out of the trunk of his car. He explained the move on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. "Yesterday I had daddy duties that came before album release celebrations. Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s. As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch," he recalled.

Cole continued: "When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music."