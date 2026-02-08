J. Cole Brings Career Full Circle, Sells "The Fall-Off" At North Carolina A&T

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
J Cole Career Full Circle Fans North Carolina AT
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 27: J. Cole performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
J. Cole's career started by selling CDs out of his car at this Greensboro campus, so North Carolina A&T University means a lot to him.

J. Cole just dropped his highly anticipated new album The Fall-Off, which he decided to hit the road with and sell out of his car like the good ol' days. His "Trunk Sale" tour has reportedly hit various locations across North Carolina already, including the N.C. A&T (Agricultural and Technical) State University in Greensboro.

Via Twitter, the Dreamville artist reflected on what this particular visit means to him and how this represents a full-circle moment in his career. "NC A&T. First time I ever sold a physical version of my own full project was on your campus during Homecoming," he wrote on Saturday evening (February 7). "We sold The Come Up for $1 out the trunk of this car. I’m bout to drive to Greensboro right now to see if I can sell a couple copies of The Fall-Off tonight. Full circle !!!"

On Instagram, The Shade Room caught a video of Cole talking to a huge crowd of fans, and NFR Podcast uploaded a closer look and listen on the social media platform. He was asking fans to set a calm tone for people that were still arriving, promising that he would happily greet as many people as he could.

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

For those unaware, this is part of J. Cole's earthy rollout strategy for The Fall-Off. In addition to this "Trunk Sale" tour, he also pulled up to a fan listening event in Fayetteville for the new album.

This "tour" isn't a concert series, although we'll probably get that soon. Rather, it's a chance for Cole to drive around his home state (and maybe even further) and sell CDs of his new project the same way he would when he was coming up, giving fans the chance to connect with him in person.

"I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch," he wrote on Twitter earlier this week. "When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music."

