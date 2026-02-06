The Fall-Off - Album by J. Cole

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Fall-Off The Fall-Off
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
After years of anticipation, J. Cole has finally delivered his new album "The Fall-Off," which certainly has modern classic potential.

J. Cole has been teasing The Fall-Off for years at this point. It is a labor of love, and an album that he has wanted to give fans for many years. It is a project that is supposed to be his last. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the artist has given us 24 new songs. This is a double-disc album, with 12 songs on each disc. There are 11 songs on the main album, with each disc containing a bonus track. Overall, this is an album that is going to cause quite the stir, and we are very excited to see where it takes us. If one thing is for certain, it is that Cole has the entire hip-hop world listening tonight, and for good reason.

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for The Fall-Off

Disc29

  1. 29 Intro
  2. Two Six
  3. Safety
  4. Run A Train
  5. Poor Thang
  6. Legacy
  7. Bunce Road Blues ft. Future & Tems
  8. Who TF 1Z U
  9. Drum N Bass
  10. The Let Out
  11. Bombs in the Ville/Hit The Gas
  12. Lonely At The Top

Disc39

  1. 39 Intro
  2. The Fall-Off Is Inevitable
  3. The Villest
  4. Old Dog
  5. Life Sentence
  6. Only You ft. Jah Cure
  7. Man Up Above ft. Marvin Sapp
  8. I Love Her Again ft. Common
  9. What If
  10. Quik Stop
  11. And The Whole World Is The Ville
  12. Ocean Way
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
J Cole &amp; 21 Savage In Concert Music J. Cole Unveils Official Tracklist For "The Fall-Off"
2025 Dreamville Music Festival Music How To Listen To J. Cole's "The Fall-Off"
BET's Freestyle Friday: LA Music Daylyt's Reaction To "The Fall-Off" Resurfaces After J. Cole Finally Announces The Album
J. Cole Concept "The Fall-Off" Music J. Cole Reveals The Concept Behind “The Fall-Off”
Comments 0