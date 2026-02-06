The Fall-Off - Album by J. Cole

J. Cole has been teasing The Fall-Off for years at this point. It is a labor of love, and an album that he has wanted to give fans for many years. It is a project that is supposed to be his last. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the artist has given us 24 new songs. This is a double-disc album, with 12 songs on each disc. There are 11 songs on the main album, with each disc containing a bonus track. Overall, this is an album that is going to cause quite the stir, and we are very excited to see where it takes us. If one thing is for certain, it is that Cole has the entire hip-hop world listening tonight, and for good reason.