WHO TF IZ U - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" has officially been released, and we are savoring every single song, including "WHO TF IZ U."

So far, J. Cole 's The Fall-Off has proven to be an incredibly interesting project in which Cole delivers some potent bars, matched with some intricate beats. The eighth song on the album is called "WHO TF IZ U," and there is no denying that this is a song in which Cole is showcasing a more aggressive side. He is trying to make a big statement with this song, especially coming off the more melodic "Bunce Road Blues." Overall, we are impressed with the wide variety of sounds Cole is bringing on this album, and we can't wait to tap into more.

