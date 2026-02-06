WHO TF IZ U - Song by J. Cole

So far, J. Cole's The Fall-Off has proven to be an incredibly interesting project in which Cole delivers some potent bars, matched with some intricate beats. The eighth song on the album is called "WHO TF IZ U," and there is no denying that this is a song in which Cole is showcasing a more aggressive side. He is trying to make a big statement with this song, especially coming off the more melodic "Bunce Road Blues." Overall, we are impressed with the wide variety of sounds Cole is bringing on this album, and we can't wait to tap into more.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from WHO TF IZ U
Come view the style of the unibrowed Unabomber
Who maneuvered through the drama with a suit of armor
Movin’
First the hootin', hollering', and then the shootin' start up