What Time Is J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" Dropping?

BY Zachary Horvath
J. Cole performs on the What Stage during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held in Manchester, Tenn., on Friday, June 17, 2022.
J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" is about to be upon us. But when exactly? We have all of that information for you right here.

No need to pinch yourself J. Cole fans, The Fall-Off is actually just around the corner. His seventh (and potentially final) studio album releases on February 6. But some artists don't always follow the usual 12 a.m. drop time on a Friday. So, that's why we are here to give you all the information you need so you can start listening right away if you so choose.

J. Cole is indeed unleashing The Fall-Off tonight at midnight ET. So, naturally, that means for folks on the West Coast, it will be available at 9 p.m. PT. For those in the Mountain Time zone, it will be on your devices at 10 p.m. MST.

We didn't forget about you Central timers, though. Cole's project will be out by 11 p.m. CST. According to some global fans on social media, like X user SebWay, for instance, it apparently isn't available in select countries just yet. The person tweets, "I just checked on an Australian Spotify account (it's already midnight there) and it will be a worldwide release! So don't wait for midnight local time."

Take it with a grain of salt for now but definitely keep an eye out for that if you aren't from North America. As for where you'll be able to listen, that's sort of an unknown. EVEN has been powering the physical pre-orders for the album and it looks like it will be available to stream there if you have an account set up.

J. Cole Reveals Tracklist For The Fall-Off

If you go to Spotify or Apple Music, for example, none of them have any countdowns/pre-save links at the ready. Moreover, nowhere on J. Cole's socials are there Linktrees to go do that for those mainstream platforms.

But we have to imagine that with this being such a monumental release for him, but also in general, it will be on those familiar apps. However, at least keep that in mind heading into tonight.

Transitioning back to what we know for sure though is the tracklist situation. Yesterday, the North Carolina native unveiled it in all of its glory on social media along with a breakdown of what the two discs mean. But the basic gist is that is indeed a double disc LP, and each one will contain 11 songs plus a bonus making it an even 12 in total. Overall, there are 24 cuts, which is a great number considering how long this has been in the works.

Zachary Horvath
