J. Cole Reveals ‘The Fall-Off’ Evolved Into A Double Album Following New Inspiration From Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

J. Cole is continuing to peel back the layers behind The Fall-Off. Now, he's offering fans more insight into how the long-awaited project transformed into a double album. The update arrives as listeners are still replaying Birthday Blizzard ’26. A surprise EP Cole dropped just ahead of his 41st birthday. The release has reignited excitement around The Fall-Off, which is set to arrive next week.

In a recent Instagram post, J. Cole revealed that The Fall-Off was not always intended to be a two-part project. According to Cole, the album’s scope expanded after a period of intense reflection tied to the highly publicized tension between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. That moment also coincided with his decision to step back from the feud entirely. Including his choice to publicly walk away from “7 Minute Drill” during Dreamville Fest in 2024.

"However, two years ago, after the events that still feed the algorithm till this day, I became incredibly re-inspired. And the album slowly blossomed into a double disc as the concept expanded," Cole wrote.

Rather than shrinking creatively, Cole says the experience pushed him in the opposite direction. The album slowly grew as new ideas took shape, eventually becoming a double disc as the concept deepened.

J. Cole On How 'The Fall-Off' Became A Double Disc

Alongside the reflection, Cole also unveiled a second cover for The Fall-Off. The original artwork, a photo of his teenage bedroom setup taken on a disposable camera, has been tied to the project for years. It represents where everything began, including his earliest beats, writing sessions, and the first full song he ever completed. That image, he explained, still holds deep personal meaning and remains central to the album’s identity.

However, with the project now spanning two discs, Cole felt it needed an additional visual that reflected who he is at this moment. "I felt there should be an additional cover that represented that," Cole explained. "Something just as strong as the first, with my face on it, so that when I look back in 20 years, I can see an image of who I was at the time I released the project."

The new cover features his face, serving as a snapshot of the artist he became while finishing the album. It is meant to stand as a time marker, something he can look back on years from now and remember exactly where he was creatively and mentally when The Fall-Off finally arrived.