Mother Of Swizz Beatz's Child Claims He & Alicia Keys Enabled Child's Addiction

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Mother Swizz Beatz Child Claims He Alicia Keys Enabled Child Addiction
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Jahna Sebastian claims her daughter with Swizz Beatz, Nicole, attacked her in his and Alicia Keys's defense.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been happily together for a long time, but new allegations questions their family dynamics in their wider orbit. The mother of Swizz's 17-year-old daughter Nicole Dean, Jahna Sebastian, took to Instagram with some harrowing accusations against the couple regarding Nicole.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, she shared a video of an alleged bag of vapes belonging to Nicole, accusing the couple of enabling her alleged addiction to drugs and vapes. Sebastian only specifically mentioned marijuana regarding drugs. She also claimed that Nicole hit her in Swizz and Alicia's defense, prompting this online callout.

Jahna Sebastian said she's also spoken to her former partner about her concerns, but alleged that he's ignored her at every turn. She also complained about heavy social media use despite her complaints and a lack of education focus, accusing the couple of taking Nicole out on yachts with celebrities and millionaires. Sebastian also accused Swizz threatening and harassing her multiple times over the years.

At press time, it seems like the married couple of 15 years hasn't responded to these allegations at press time. We will see if that changes soon.

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Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys' Kids

Jahna Sebastian and Swizz Beatz welcomed their daughter Nicole in 2008. She is his third child following Prince Nasir Dean with Nicole Levy in 2000 and Kasseem Dean Jr. with ex wife Mashonda Tifrere in 2006. His and Alicia Keys' children (her only two kids) are their son Egypt Daoud Dean, born in 2010, and their son Genesis Ali Dean, born in 2014.

This is not the first time that Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have faced drama. However, previous instances were much more light. When she danced with Usher and embraced him at the Super Bowl a few years ago, many folks lit the timeline up with indignant or puzzled reactions to the debate.

We will see if either artist responds to these allegations. In the meantime, they will probably continue their extracurricular career endeavors and continue being stars. But these accusations from Jahna Sebastian cast a dark alleged shadow over that. None of these accusations have been confirmed or addressed, so we'll see if anyone speaks out any further on this.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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