daughter
- MusicCori Broadus Shares Major Update Post-Stroke, Fans Wish Snoop Dogg's Daughter WellWith this heartening and assuring piece of news straight from the 24-year-old, hopefully she can truly begin her path to normalcy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKodak Black Gifts Mother Of His Daughter $100K & Range Rover From Behind BarsThe last legal update we got on the Florida MC was his case's judge threatening to take away his supervised release before trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Throws An Elaborate Party For His Daughter's Second BirthdayBrown's daughter got an elaborate pink party with his whole family in attendance. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsDDG Reveals His "Daughter" With Halle Bailey In New Troll PostIf there's one thing about the Michigan native, it's that he's going to use all this social media attention to his advantage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAkbar V Reveals Her Daughter Dora Is "Fighting For Her Life" In The ICU"She's a warrior," Akbar V says of Dora.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPlayboi Carti Reveals He Has A Daughter, In New Track "H00DBYAIR"Playboi Carti continues to impress with his new run of singles.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAnuel AA Thinks He's A "Piece Of S**t" For Letting 6ix9ine Raise His DaughterThe jab is from a lyric on the Puerto Rican rapper's new song "Glock Glock Glock," on which he disses various other Boricua MCs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJacquees & Deiondra Sanders Are Living Large & Boo'd Up On VacationThe seemingly romantic pairing enjoyed some boat days and fun nights with friends, and it looks like they made their IG debut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says His Daughter's Man Can "Cheat On Her," But Not "Beat On Her"Boosie Badazz says he is "so happy” for his daughter.By Cole Blake
- MusicDaBaby Says He's Done Drinking After Throwing Up In Front Of His DaughterDaBaby says he's willing to fight anyone who offers him a drink.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Thinks Back To A Car Ride With Stormi And How That Inspired "UTOPIA"Stormi helped Travis get back to his La Flame era. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsJermaine Dupri’s Daughter Says Her Mother Ended The Relationship, Calls Him "Old"Jermaine Dupri’s daughter trolled him for being "old" in a new video.By Cole Blake
- MusicKevin Gates Teaches His Daughter How To Drive, Says She Doesn't Need A SeatbeltThis was so, so close to being a wholesome father-daughter moment, if not for the fact that safety clearly did not come first.By Gabriel Bras Nevares