G$ Lil Ronnie & His Daughter Honored With Mural In Texas

G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter were laid to rest last month, where the five-year-old's mother Shamon Jones gave a powerful speech.

The hip-hop world mourned the loss of Fort Worth, Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter R'Mani earlier this year following a March shooting at a car wash in the MC's home city. It became a shocking story thanks to how the case itself developed, as folks launched accusations of conspiracies, cooperations, and conflicts towards not just the identified murder suspects, but also people who allegedly knew of the situation. Nevertheless, now that their family laid them both to rest a couple of weeks ago, those affected by this loss will continue to heal. The community is doing its part as well, as a new mural of the two emerged in Texas recently.

This follows R'Mani's mother and G$ Lil Ronnie's former partner Shamon Jones' emotional speech at their funeral in March. "R'Mani, you blessed the lives of so many people," she expressed. "ou were always so bright, so caring, so loving. Your heart was so... You always wanted everybody to have everything you had. You had so much love to give. Because your mommy and daddy loved you so much. You had so much to overflow and give to other people. R'Mani, I promise to make it my mission to live the life you always lived and give the amount of love and compassion you gave to all the people around you."

RIP G$ Lil Ronnie & R'Mani

"Chucky," Shamon Jones began her eulogy for G$ Lil Ronnie. "Chucky, I know you got your baby girl. And you better figure out how to do those baby hairs while y'all up there. We love y'all and we'll miss y'all forever." While Jones' process of grief on social media has fallen under scrutiny from some, hopefully she and those affected by this loss can heal at their own pace, not social media's.

Meanwhile, as the G$ Lil Ronnie murder case develops, Texas and the wider hip-hop community made sure to celebrate their lives rather than capitalize on their loss. We will see how this situation develops and what other tributes will emerge to their memory. Sadly, it's been a rough year so far for many folks out there.

