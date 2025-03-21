G$ Lil Ronnie & His Daughter Laid To Rest At Funeral Service

The hip-hop world continues to mourn the tragic murder of Fort Worth, Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter, R'Mani. Their funeral took place on Thursday (March 20), and R'Mani's mother Shamon Jones gave a tearful but tender eulogy to both of her fallen loved ones. She had previously remarked that she "grieves different" and even caused controversy as fans questioned her flexes of cash and expensive outfits for the deceased's service. Still, Jones put all of that to the side to offer her heart up to Ronnie and their daughter, promising to lead her life in the same way that her child would.

"R'Mani, you blessed the lives of so many people," Shamon Jones remarked at the mournful event. "You were always so bright, so caring, so loving. Your heart was so... You always wanted everybody to have everything you had. You had so much love to give. Because your mommy and daddy loved you so much. You had so much to overflow and give to other people. R'Mani, I promise to make it my mission to live the life you always lived and give the amount of love and compassion you gave to all the people around you."

G$ Lil Ronnie Case

"Chucky," Shamon Jones began her message to Ronnie. "Chucky, I know you got your baby girl. And you better figure out how to do those baby hairs while y'all up there. We love y'all and we'll miss y'all forever." Authorities already arrested both suspects in the car wash murder of G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter, and they reportedly await their fate from behind Tarrant County Jail bars.