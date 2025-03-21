G$ Lil Ronnie & His Daughter Laid To Rest At Funeral Service

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 26 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GS Lil Ronnie Daughter Laid To Rest Funeral Hip Hop News
Image via Instagram @hoodfamelilronnie
Shamon Jones, the mother of the late G$ Lil Ronnie's deceased daughter, gave a tearful eulogy at the funeral service.

The hip-hop world continues to mourn the tragic murder of Fort Worth, Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter, R'Mani. Their funeral took place on Thursday (March 20), and R'Mani's mother Shamon Jones gave a tearful but tender eulogy to both of her fallen loved ones. She had previously remarked that she "grieves different" and even caused controversy as fans questioned her flexes of cash and expensive outfits for the deceased's service. Still, Jones put all of that to the side to offer her heart up to Ronnie and their daughter, promising to lead her life in the same way that her child would.

"R'Mani, you blessed the lives of so many people," Shamon Jones remarked at the mournful event. "You were always so bright, so caring, so loving. Your heart was so... You always wanted everybody to have everything you had. You had so much love to give. Because your mommy and daddy loved you so much. You had so much to overflow and give to other people. R'Mani, I promise to make it my mission to live the life you always lived and give the amount of love and compassion you gave to all the people around you."

Read More: Mother Of G$ Lil Ronnie's Child Boasts About Burying Their Daughter In Gucci

G$ Lil Ronnie Case

"Chucky," Shamon Jones began her message to Ronnie. "Chucky, I know you got your baby girl. And you better figure out how to do those baby hairs while y'all up there. We love y'all and we'll miss y'all forever." Authorities already arrested both suspects in the car wash murder of G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter, and they reportedly await their fate from behind Tarrant County Jail bars.

This follows multiple tributes to the father and daughter's memory from the rap community, whether that's Soulja Boy or those with Ronnie in the local scene. However, there are still some unanswered questions around this case. A woman accused of aiding in this tragedy denied her involvement in G$ Lil Ronnie's murder, stating that they would never put a child in danger like that even if she did have cruel intent, which she denied. It's a tragic situation that those involved in it can hopefully heal from moving forward.

Read More: Soulja Boy Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To G$ Lil Ronnie Following Tragic Shooting

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Mother GS Lil Ronnie Child Boasts Burying Daughter Gucci Hip Hop News Music Mother Of G$ Lil Ronnie's Child Boasts About Burying Their Daughter In Gucci 3.0K
Mother G$ Lil Ronnie Child Stacks Cash GoFundMe Hip Hop News Music Mother Of G$ Lil Ronnie's Child Under Fire For Flaunting Stacks Of Cash After GoFundMe Pleas 3.6K
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 2.7K
Michael Bezjian News DMX, Mase & The Lox Delivered A Dark Posse Cut On "N***az Done Started Something" 16.0K