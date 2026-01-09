Young Buck Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison, But There's A Catch

Young Buck pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon after receiving a felony conviction in Tennessee court this week.

Young Buck has had a surprisingly busy past few months, whether due to his diss track stemming from a claim from Fat Joe or some rough legal trouble. But according to AllHipHop, the latter situation actually won't turn out so bad for the former G-Unit MC.

Buck reportedly entered a plea deal in his weapons case in Tennessee court this week, pleading guilty to weapons possession after receiving a felony conviction. The result was an eight-year prison sentence. However, the court suspended 30 percent of this sentence. As such, he will reportedly serve 2.4 years via community corrections rather than jail time, so this plea deal won't send him to prison.

The G-Unit affiliate will now serve his sentence via community service programs, supervised probation, and other initiatives laid out by the court. This near-six-year case had other hiccups, though, such as a 30-day jail sentence in April of 2025 for violating his bond at least six times due to missing check-ins and not complying with other stipulations. Young Buck's fans even protested and called for his freedom amid what they perceived as unjust treatment from the justice system.

What Was Young Buck Accused Of?
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 14, 2018
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Rapper Young Buck visits the SiriusXM Studios on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

For those unaware, these charges against Young Buck stem from a 2020 altercation with his girlfriend at the time. He originally received charges of domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000, and possession of a weapon by a person with a felony conviction, the last charge of which is what he reportedly pleaded guilty to. The incident reportedly took place at Buck's house. Per court records, his girlfriend allegedly shot at him during the event and received charges of reckless endangerment. This plea deal comes after multiple trial delays over the past six years or so.

With this sentence, though, it seems like this Young Buck saga came to a close. Of course, there are other legal questions and hurdles that could still affect his situation.

But at least none of these involve prison time. We will see if Buck responds to these developments or just lets it go by smoothly. He has some other narratives to handle these days, legally or otherwise.

