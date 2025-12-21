Young Buck Drops Fat Joe Diss Track Over Fight Claims, Joe Fires Back

Young Buck and Fat Joe couldn't have imagined that the Terror Squad and G-Unit beef would still be a topic of conversation today. Now, instead of this being a group issue, it seems like there's a head-to-head brewing between Joe and Buck.

For those unaware, this stems from Fat Joe claiming his crew beat Young Buck in a fight, remarks he shared on the Joe & Jada podcast with Jadakiss. Joey Crack claimed that Buck harassed him after a Chicago show, which led to a non-successful fistfight for Buck between him, Joe, and the latter's entourage. Cops allegedly tried to stop anything from going down, but this allegedly didn't pan out.

Now, Young Buck has dropped a diss track against the T.S. MC called "Cappucino," complete with a Popeye's-visiting music video recently uploaded to YouTube. Over G Herbo's "Went Legit" instrumental, he denies Joe's claims of the fight, makes an Ozempic joke, and implores him to quit podcasting. Buck had also clowned the New York rapper for this allegedly fake news, mockingly making note of his full recovery since then... If it even happened in the first place.

Young Buck's Fat Joe Diss

But that's not all, according to Complex. Fat Joe reportedly responded to this diss track by leaving a comment on Young Buck's Instagram page. "Buy his s**t i heard he’s doing baaaad," he reportedly wrote, which came after another social media message dismissing Buck. "Nah you know it’s facts but old but fact sorry beloved."

"If ‘doing bad’ means owning my masters, dropping independent heat, staying out the way and stacking — then I guess I’m doing baaaad,” the Tennessee native reportedly responded to Fat Joe. “Love to everybody supporting Cappuccino. Keep streaming. Keep pushing."

Amid Young Buck's other feuds and issues, we will see if this has any more legs to it. Most likely, Joe and Jada will just let it roll off their shoulders.

Funnily enough, this isn't Fat Joe's only jumping-related rumor. Tasha K previously claimed he witnessed Ja Rule facing a similar situation back in November, which Ja later confirmed. Rather, it was what happened to the Murder Inc. spitter that drew reportedly inaccurate speculation.