Cappuccino (Fat Joe Diss) – Song by Young Buck

Young Buck witnessed the height of G-Unit's beef with many different rap groups, including with Fat Joe's Terror Squad collective. Joe recently claimed he and his crew once beat Buck up. Afterwards, Buck decided to clap back with the "Cappuccino" diss track against the Joe & Jada podcaster. Over G Herbo's "Went Legit" instrumental, the Tennessee MC denies the fight claims that Joey Crack brought forth, flaunted his continued success, told Joe to quit podcasting, and threatened to expose what's so wrong about his story. But it seems like Buck is saving some material for later. Maybe you didn't expect this rap feud to pop up right before the big 2026, yet it's interesting to hear this simple dispute play out artistically.
Release Date: December 20, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Cappuccino
Told the story, but you just had to go and twist it, thought I would miss it,
You threw a bottle water and didn't think that I would risk it,
I ought to take it there but I'm not gon' act like this scriptеd,
Just here to tell thе truth so the fans can't get conflicted,
No hands was put on nobody even though I attempted,
I don't know if this is you, Fat Joe, or the Ozempic