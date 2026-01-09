Fat Joe Professes His Love For 50 Cent, Reveals Podcast Interview Is Coming

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks
Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Recording artist Fat Joe sits courtside during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz via Imagn Images
Fat Joe and 50 Cent had one of the nastiest beefs of the 2000s, but times have changed as both have been very supportive of one another.

50 Cent is beefing with everyone it seems like these days, especially within the New York rap scene. Papoose, Diddy, as well as Jim Jones and the rest of Let's Rap About It team are all entangled with him. The list is so large that it's sometimes difficult to remember who he doesn't have issues with.

But one person we can for sure say is cool with the G-Unit mogul is Fat Joe. It wasn't always hunky dory, though, as their feud in the 2000s was no joke. Collaborating with Ja Rule was a big no-no on Joey Crack's part, something he knows all too well now.

However, times are much simpler between the respective hitmakers. In a new interview with Sherri Shepherd on her daytime talk show, Fat Joe expressed that he's got a lot of love for Fif. So much so that he openly stated, "How 'bout, I love 50 Cent."

He gives more details than just that though. One moment that's gone a long way into getting their relationship where it is today is when 50 Cent requested to FaceTime Joe's son, Joey, who's on the spectrum.

As the "Lean Back" rapper recalls, "50 asked for him. We were at the [Knicks] game courtside and 50 like 'Yo, let me speak to Joey!'"

It's a wholesome memory that we are sure Joe and Joey will never forget.

Read More: Celina Powell's Most Infamous (Alleged) Sneaky Links

Fat Joe Has Beef With Young Buck

That conversation with Sherri had her thinking about Joe is essentially one of the only rappers to actually end one of 50's beefs. That led into her asking Joe if they will ever sit down on his Joe and Jada podcast, which is coming to Netflix.

"One million percent %0 Cent is scheduled to come on the podcast," Joey Crack says. He adds, "50 Cent family... we gotta show the youth that you can come together—even though it was a nasty beef—afterwards and actually be grown men and show each other love."

However, someone he doesn't have a lot of respect for right now is actually one of Fif's G-Unit members, Young Buck. After claiming that he and his crew beat up Buck during the beef, the latter hit back with a diss track called "CAPpucino." Joe reportedly reacted, dismissing his shots saying, "Buy his sh*t i heard he’s doing baaaad."

Read More: Mal Calls Andre 3000 The “Most Overrated Rapper” Of All Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Music Fat Joe Alleges His Crew Beat Up Young Buck During G-Unit Beef
Young Buck Fat Joe Diss Track Fight Claims Hip Hop News Music Young Buck Drops Fat Joe Diss Track Over Fight Claims, Joe Fires Back
Fat Joe Tony Yayo Instagram Drink Champs G Unit Beef Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe Congratulates Tony Yayo For Podcast Success, Reflects On G-Unit Beef
Beef Many Men: A History Of G-Unit Beefs
Comments 0