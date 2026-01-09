50 Cent is beefing with everyone it seems like these days, especially within the New York rap scene. Papoose, Diddy, as well as Jim Jones and the rest of Let's Rap About It team are all entangled with him. The list is so large that it's sometimes difficult to remember who he doesn't have issues with.

But one person we can for sure say is cool with the G-Unit mogul is Fat Joe. It wasn't always hunky dory, though, as their feud in the 2000s was no joke. Collaborating with Ja Rule was a big no-no on Joey Crack's part, something he knows all too well now.

However, times are much simpler between the respective hitmakers. In a new interview with Sherri Shepherd on her daytime talk show, Fat Joe expressed that he's got a lot of love for Fif. So much so that he openly stated, "How 'bout, I love 50 Cent."

He gives more details than just that though. One moment that's gone a long way into getting their relationship where it is today is when 50 Cent requested to FaceTime Joe's son, Joey, who's on the spectrum.

As the "Lean Back" rapper recalls, "50 asked for him. We were at the [Knicks] game courtside and 50 like 'Yo, let me speak to Joey!'"

It's a wholesome memory that we are sure Joe and Joey will never forget.

Fat Joe Has Beef With Young Buck

That conversation with Sherri had her thinking about Joe is essentially one of the only rappers to actually end one of 50's beefs. That led into her asking Joe if they will ever sit down on his Joe and Jada podcast, which is coming to Netflix.

"One million percent %0 Cent is scheduled to come on the podcast," Joey Crack says. He adds, "50 Cent family... we gotta show the youth that you can come together—even though it was a nasty beef—afterwards and actually be grown men and show each other love."