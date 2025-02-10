Beef
- Pop Culture50 Cent Mocks Big Meech & Lil Meech Yet Again With AI Clip After Canceled ConcertFif's trolling knows no bounds.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.5K Views
- MusicJoe Budden & Melyssa Ford Excitedly React To Drake Disses On "GIMME A HUG"Drizzy had praised Ford and shaded Budden on this PARTYNEXTDOOR collab.ByGabriel Bras Nevares15.7K Views
- Music6ix9ine Mocks King Von After A Fake Coffin For Von Mysteriously Appears At Tekashi's HomeTekashi almost never passes up on a trolling opportunity.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.9K Views
- RelationshipsOffset Seems To Rant About Nasty Cardi B Divorce On New Single "Ten"Are these just standard rap lyrics or is this really about his former flame?ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.7K Views
- Music50 Cent Takes A Reserved Victory Lap After Big Meech's Homecoming Concert Is CanceledSurprisingly, Fif doesn't want to gloat too hard... But he'll still gloat a bit.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1154 Views
- MusicDrake Shades Joe Budden Yet Again With Sly Melyssa Ford Reference On New AlbumLet's start unpacking the subliminal bars on this PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album.ByGabriel Bras Nevares6.3K Views
- MusicDrake Hilariously Responds To Ebro Darden's Scathing CriticismDrake is laughing off the fiery take.ByCole Blake3.1K Views
- MusicJim Jones Escalates Wack 100 Beef With Scathing Instagram TakedownJim Jones is taunting Wack 100.ByCole Blake2.4K Views
- BeefMarlon Wayans Says Beef With Soulja Boy Is Inspiring New "Scary Movie" RoleMarlon Wayans vs. Soulja Boy has become must-see TV. ByBryson "Boom" Paul1272 Views
- MusicJoe Budden Isn't Interested In Feuding With A "Corpse" After Drake Attempted To Embarrass Him On His FinstaJoe had the whole panel in tears with his vicious response. ByZachary Horvath7.0K Views
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie Challenges Alabama Barker To A Fight As Bitter Social Media War ContinuesBhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker's feud is escalating. ByCole Blake1203 Views
- GossipChrisean Rock Blasts Soulja Boy For Ruthless Tweet About Blueface’s Prison StayChrisean Rock is fed up.ByCaroline Fisher825 Views
- Pop CultureSerena Williams' Husband Addresses The Backlash She's Received For Dissing Drake At Kendrick Lamar's Halftime ShowSerena has drawn the ire from folks all over the internet, including Stephen A. Smith and Fox Sports' Jason Whitlock. ByZachary Horvath949 Views
- Music50 Cent Calls Out Big Meech For Doing "Nothing" To Help His Son's Acting Career50 Cent is still going after Big Meech.ByCole Blake4.6K Views
- Pop CultureSoulja Boy & Marlon Wayans Trade Even More Insults As Their Feud IntensifiesNeither one of them is backing down. ByZachary Horvath2.7K Views
- BeefAdin Ross Drops Nuclear Rant Against Kanye West: "You're A Piece Of..."Adin Ross unleashes his fury on Kanye West. ByBryson "Boom" Paul14.2K Views
- MusicPusha T Tells Kendrick Lamar "Mission Accomplished" After Historic Super Bowl ViewershipPusha T congratulated Kendrick Lamar on the Super Bowl Halftime Show.ByCole Blake3.4K Views
- MusicDrake Blows Up His "Plot Twist" Instagram With Tons Of New PostsDrake has been getting active on social media.ByCole Blake6.9K Views
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans Claps Back At Soulja Boy After His Random Twitter AttackWayans is standing his ground. ByZachary Horvath1.9K Views
- MusicBoosie Badazz Voices Empathy For Drake After Devastating Halftime ShowBoosie put himself in Drizzy's shoes.ByElias Andrews2.9K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy Targets Blueface And Marlon Wayans In Vicious Twitter RantWe don't see the connection, either.ByElias Andrews2.0K Views
- MusicBig Meech Breaks Silence After Being Ruthlessly Mocked By 50 CentThe rapper has had enough.ByElias Andrews12.6K Views