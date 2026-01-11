Cam'ron Shows Dame Dash Love For Standing Up To Jim Jones In Old Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron sits court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Cam'ron saw Freekey Zekey's upload of a video of Jim Jones confronting Dame Dash with an entourage amid their current beef.

When it comes to the history between Dame Dash, Jim Jones, and Cam'ron, there's an old saying that is defining their feuds with each other right now: The enemy of my enemy is my friend. That's what Cam practiced when he reacted to Freekey Zekey posting a video of an old confrontation between Dame and Jones.

Here's how the story started... At least, this most recent phase. Jim Jones called Cam'ron and his crew "soft" following a lot of beef between the former members of The Diplomats. Fellow Dipset member Freekey Zekey then posted an old video of Jim's confrontation with Dash, in which he tries to confront him with various colleagues at his side. But the Roc-A-Fella executive wanted a fair one-on-one.

Killa Cam responded to this in the comments section of Zekey's post, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. He left an emoji of a pair of eyes, and also had rare praise for Dame. For those unaware, Cam'ron and Dame Dash have their own beef.

"@duskopoppington [Dame's IG account] I know I'm 'fredo' lol but u looked good out there this day," the It Is What It Is host expressed, adding some robotic arm muscle flex emojis.

What's Jim Jones' Beef With Dame Dash?

For those unaware, Jim Jones and Dame Dash's beef goes back over a decade to a shot that Jim threw at Dame for being a "culture vulture" back in 2014. While their falling out as collaborators and business partners doesn't have much specific clarification, it seems like different ventures, separate ways, and loyalties amid other feuds got in the way.

Most recently, there haven't been many developments in their relationship or when it comes to clarifying the issues they have with one another. But they also have plenty of other beef on their plate.

The irony about Jim Jones, Cam'ron, and Dame Dash's fallout isn't just that they all have their individual issues with the others. It's that other colleagues like 50 Cent are also on their battlefield. He and Cam hashed out their issues, so whenever there's a chance to bash Jones or Dash, they have a reason to team up.

