Caleb Williams Claps Back At Lil Wayne And Trolls Him For Packers Playoff Loss

The NFL playoffs are heating up, and we got a killer Wild Card Round game last night (Saturday, January 10) between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. The Bears pulled off a comeback win, and Lil Wayne (who is a hardcore Packers fan) couldn't help but shade Chicago's quarterback Caleb Williams while responding to the loss on Twitter.

"We just [lost] a playoff game to a n***a w purple nails we fkn suk bear a**! Bare a**!!!" he wrote. "We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that." Turns out that "The Iceman" caught wind of the tweet and clapped back at Weezy with a simple but effective troll.

Williams quote-tweeted him with a snowflake emoji and superhero emoji, as well as the #DABEARS hashtag. Fans went wild with reactions, whether it was salty predictions that they won't make it all the way or fans feeling gratified by this clap-back.

Also, his specific reference to his "Iceman" nickname is quite ironic considering the upcoming album from a Lil Wayne protégé. We will have to see if Drake decides to show him love, even if his mentor is not very happy about how the playoffs went.

Why Is Lil Wayne A Green Bay Packers Fan?

For those unaware, Lil Wayne's Green Bay Packers fandom began when they won Super Bowl XXXI in his hometown of New Orleans against the New England Patriots. His dad went to the game despite not being a big football fan in general. But Wayne certainly appreciated all the Packers memorabilia he had in his home, and thus became a lifelong fan.

Of course, Lil Wayne's relationship to the Super Bowl has changed a lot since then. Folks still remember the controversy that happened in the last Super Bowl cycle (LIX) when Kendrick Lamar emerged as the halftime performer in New Orleans. Many folks felt like the Young Money MC was snubbed.