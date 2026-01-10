Offset has been having drama with Celina Powell for years now, and it doesn't look like it'll slow down. Her latest claim against him is that he threatened to shoot Stefon Diggs if he ever "catches" him, posting a FaceTime call of him making the remarks allegedly about the NFL player and his ex Cardi B's current partner.

Powell included the video on the latest episode of her 2 Girls From Mars podcast with Milian Milliee. As for what the former Migo says in the leaked video and audio clip, he never mentions Diggs by name in the clip itself.

"If I catch buddy, and I can catch him, it's something bad," he allegedly remarked, as caught by Red Media on Twitter. Celina asked if 'Set would beat his alleged target up. "Man, beat, stripped, shot in the knee, all type of s**t," he allegedly responded.

Celina Powell went on to claim more details about him, Stefon's relationship with Cardi, and more during the podcast episode. For those unaware, Cardi B shut down previous Offset and Stefon Diggs rumors, specifically ones about a debunked club fight. Also, an Offset source denied Stefon Diggs sabotage speculation.

Celina Powell's Allegations About Offset

For those unaware, Celina Powell's made various claims about Offset in the past. Years ago, she falsely claimed he was the father of her child, which she later admitted to lying about. This was back when the Georgia MC was still with Cardi B. She also clapped back at rumors from Powell years later that he offered her $50K to get an abortion.

Now, though, her claims against 'Set are that he's been dodging paying her back $15K and threatening her. In fact, this is the alleged reason behind Celina Powell's recent alleged video of Offset, which features him allegedly sleeping next to her. She claimed that they made a "tape," and he hasn't responded to any of these rumors at press time.