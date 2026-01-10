Offset Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Stefon Diggs In Leaked Audio From Celina Powell

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Musical artist Offset prepares to perform for Fox Network's Big Noon Kickoff Show before the Wisconsin v. Alabama collegiate football game at Kohl's Center in Madison, Wis. on Saturday, September 14, 2024. © Gabi Broekema/USA TODAY NETWORK- Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Celina Powell leaked this clip of Offset allegedly threatening Stefon Diggs after her clip of the former Migo allegedly sleeping next to her.

Offset has been having drama with Celina Powell for years now, and it doesn't look like it'll slow down. Her latest claim against him is that he threatened to shoot Stefon Diggs if he ever "catches" him, posting a FaceTime call of him making the remarks allegedly about the NFL player and his ex Cardi B's current partner.

Powell included the video on the latest episode of her 2 Girls From Mars podcast with Milian Milliee. As for what the former Migo says in the leaked video and audio clip, he never mentions Diggs by name in the clip itself.

"If I catch buddy, and I can catch him, it's something bad," he allegedly remarked, as caught by Red Media on Twitter. Celina asked if 'Set would beat his alleged target up. "Man, beat, stripped, shot in the knee, all type of s**t," he allegedly responded.

Celina Powell went on to claim more details about him, Stefon's relationship with Cardi, and more during the podcast episode. For those unaware, Cardi B shut down previous Offset and Stefon Diggs rumors, specifically ones about a debunked club fight. Also, an Offset source denied Stefon Diggs sabotage speculation.

Celina Powell's Allegations About Offset

For those unaware, Celina Powell's made various claims about Offset in the past. Years ago, she falsely claimed he was the father of her child, which she later admitted to lying about. This was back when the Georgia MC was still with Cardi B. She also clapped back at rumors from Powell years later that he offered her $50K to get an abortion.

Now, though, her claims against 'Set are that he's been dodging paying her back $15K and threatening her. In fact, this is the alleged reason behind Celina Powell's recent alleged video of Offset, which features him allegedly sleeping next to her. She claimed that they made a "tape," and he hasn't responded to any of these rumors at press time.

We will see if that changes in the near future, or if other parties involved respond to these allegations. For now, a lot of speculation, gossip, rumors, and allegations are flying all over the place. We'll see if there's confirmation or further discussion on any of them.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
