Celina Powell Shares Video Of Offset Allegedly Sleeping Next To Her

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1259 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celina Powell Video Allegedly Sleeping Next Offset Hip Hop News
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Celina Powell falsely claimed that she was pregnant with Offset's child years ago, and later claimed he offered her $50K to get an abortion.

Offset has been facing no shortage of romantic drama, whether it's about his alleged relationships or his divorce from Cardi B. But Celina Powell, an infamous figure from his past, recently took to the Internet to make the gossip even more spicy.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she posted a video to her IG of her allegedly sleeping next to the former Migo. Or rather, 'Set allegedly sleeping next to Powell, as she's holding the camera above him with a smile. In fact, she even insinuated that they allegedly recorded an explicit tape together, and flips him off at one point.

"made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy @celinagonewild," Celina captioned her post.

Fans took to Livebitez's comments section on Instagram with sharp criticisms of this alleged invasion of privacy. Also, they brought up Celina Powell's infamous relationship scandals. Some even pointed to her previous history with Offset, which involved false rumors and allegations on her behalf. We will see if the rapper responds to this clip.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Will Smith's Bombshell Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Celina Powell's "History" With Offset

For those unaware, Celina Powell has made various claims about Offset, alleging that he fathered a child with her back in late 2017. This was when he was still with Cardi B. She later admitted that she lied about the whole thing during a conversation with DJ Akademiks.

"There’s no baby,” Powell expressed. “Get over it. Suck my d**k. Y’all investigated this s**t for nine months. I didn’t give a f**k, I was laughing at you b***hes. I, Celina, apologize to you, [Cardi]. I’m sorry, I sincerely apologize if I made you, for one second, think Offset was the father of my pretend baby."

But Celina Powell's Offset claims didn't stop there. Back in 2021, she alleged that he offered her $50K to get an abortion, which Cardi B herself clapped back at.

With all this history in mind, we will see if either party addresses these allegations and their alleged relationship once more. Both of them are in a lot of drama, and this clip doesn't make that any easier to mitigate.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Previews New Song "Punk Rocky" And It's Dropping Sooner Than You Think

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
ilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Music Celina Powell Admits To Lying About Being Pregnant With Offset's Child 71.1K
Christopher Polk/Getty Images Music Celina Powell's Former Friend Blasts Her For Trying To Extort Offset For $50K 24.2K
Christopher Polk/Getty Images Original Content Offset's Alleged Infidelities: Everything We Know 15.6K
image via hnhh Music Tekashi 6ix9ine To Celina Powell: "She Bout To Catch This D" 48.0K
Comments 0