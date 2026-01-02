Celina Powell Shares Video Of Offset Allegedly Sleeping Next To Her

Offset has been facing no shortage of romantic drama, whether it's about his alleged relationships or his divorce from Cardi B. But Celina Powell, an infamous figure from his past, recently took to the Internet to make the gossip even more spicy.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she posted a video to her IG of her allegedly sleeping next to the former Migo. Or rather, 'Set allegedly sleeping next to Powell, as she's holding the camera above him with a smile. In fact, she even insinuated that they allegedly recorded an explicit tape together, and flips him off at one point.

"made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy @celinagonewild," Celina captioned her post.

Fans took to Livebitez's comments section on Instagram with sharp criticisms of this alleged invasion of privacy. Also, they brought up Celina Powell's infamous relationship scandals. Some even pointed to her previous history with Offset, which involved false rumors and allegations on her behalf. We will see if the rapper responds to this clip.

Celina Powell's "History" With Offset

For those unaware, Celina Powell has made various claims about Offset, alleging that he fathered a child with her back in late 2017. This was when he was still with Cardi B. She later admitted that she lied about the whole thing during a conversation with DJ Akademiks.

"There’s no baby,” Powell expressed. “Get over it. Suck my d**k. Y’all investigated this s**t for nine months. I didn’t give a f**k, I was laughing at you b***hes. I, Celina, apologize to you, [Cardi]. I’m sorry, I sincerely apologize if I made you, for one second, think Offset was the father of my pretend baby."

But Celina Powell's Offset claims didn't stop there. Back in 2021, she alleged that he offered her $50K to get an abortion, which Cardi B herself clapped back at.