According to Celina Powell, she's allegedly hooked up with a few of Summer Walker's exes, including Lil Meech, London On Da Track, and more.

Summer Walker is currently wrapped up in an online back and forth with internet personality Celina Powell, and needless to say, the situation has gotten heated. For those who don't recall, Walker dated Lil Meech for several months before they decided to go their separate ways back in 2023. Powell alleges that she also had a relationship with the former BMF actor, though he continues to deny this. She alleges that she's been with two of Walker's other exes as well, Rico Recklezz and London On Da Track.

Yesterday, Powell took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself singing along to "FMT," and to throw some serious shade at the songstress. "When yall crying over the same man but she can actually sing [laughing emoji] @summerwalker," she captioned it.

It didn't take long for Walker to respond with some shade of her own. "Lmao tried to tell yall these b*tches really fans of me," she wrote.

Summer Walker & Celina Powell Beef

Powell fired back in another Instagram Story post. "Sure am," she declared. "Now get back to the studio and make some more music about the man I took from ya! PRONTO!" She didn't stop there, however.

"I use to smash meech with ur songs playing in the background.. I never gave af," she alleged in a follow-up post, per Live Bitez. "I love yo music girly pop @summerwalker. Oh and I had @londonondatrack before u and @ricorecklezz075 and meech ALLL BEFORE U so please stfu and just sing."

Walker proceeded to share a screenshot of a DM she received from Powell earlier this month. In it, she congratulates her on her new album, Finally Over It, and apologizes for any drama she brought into her life.

At the time of writing, London On Da Track has not publicly addressed Powell's claims. Rico Recklezz, on the other hand, has. "I got sum top 1 time n fo nem did 2 so technically it don't count n im married now leave me out this please," he wrote in The Shade Room's comments section.

