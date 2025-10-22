Lil Meech’s Attorney Fires Back After Celina Powell’s Relationship Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher 428 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Meech Fires Back Celina Powell Gossip News
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - AUGUST 08: Lil Meech attends RR22 Launch Event With Rick Ross at G7 Rooftop on August 08, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)
Recently, Celina Powell appeared on the "We In Miami Podcast," where she opened up about her alleged relationship with Lil Meech.

Rumors about Lil Meech and Celina Powell have been floating around for some time now. Last month, the internet personality added fuel to the fire by alleging that the two of them were in a romantic relationship. She accused the BMF actor of lying about this, and even dropped audio of him apologizing for it.

"I’m begging you, please delete this stuff," he said at the time. "This is my reputation, bro. I apologize for saying what I said to you. Celina, I said that to get the post deleted, Celina. That’s not how I tried to make you seem. I apologize for that.” 

She went on to appear on the We In Miami Podcast, where she discussed the alleged relationship even more. Now, per a post on the podcast's Instagram page, they've received a letter from Lil Meech's legal team about it. In the letter, his attorney insists that several of Powell's statements were false, and demands that the podcast release a public statement to tell viewers that.

Read More: Lil Meech Seems To Reunite With Celina Powell And Fans Clown Them For It

Lil Meech & Celina Powell

"We are writing regarding your recent episode of the We In Miami Podcast featuring Celina Powell, during which she made knowingly false, defamatory, and malicious statements about the Claimant. Specifically, Ms. Powell falsely claimed an ongoing romantic relationship with the Claimant and referenced past interactions that are entirely untrue," the letter reads in part.

"These statements were made with actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth and have caused and continue to cause substantial reputational harm, distress, and damage to Lil Meech's professional relationships, including current and prospective endorsement and business opportunities," it continues. "The be absolutely clear, the Claimant has never engaged in a romantic or intimate relationship with Ms. Powell. The representations made on your platform are entirely false, defamatory, and misleading."

At the time or writing, Powell has not publicly addressed the letter.

Read More: Lil Meech Caught On Video Apologizing To Celina Powell About Denying Relationship, 50 Cent Reacts

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Bricc Baby 50 Cent Allegation Lil Meech Hip Hop News Gossip Lil Meech Caught On Video Apologizing To Celina Powell About Denying Relationship, 50 Cent Reacts 20.1K
2023 Dreamville Music Festival Relationships Summer Walker Trolls Lil Meech After Celina Powell Leaks Alleged Sex Tape 49.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 78.7K
2022 Tribeca Festival - "Taurus" Antics Celina Powell Details Her Sexual Encounter With Lil Meech 20.5K
Comments 0