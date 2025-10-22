Rumors about Lil Meech and Celina Powell have been floating around for some time now. Last month, the internet personality added fuel to the fire by alleging that the two of them were in a romantic relationship. She accused the BMF actor of lying about this, and even dropped audio of him apologizing for it.

"I’m begging you, please delete this stuff," he said at the time. "This is my reputation, bro. I apologize for saying what I said to you. Celina, I said that to get the post deleted, Celina. That’s not how I tried to make you seem. I apologize for that.”

She went on to appear on the We In Miami Podcast, where she discussed the alleged relationship even more. Now, per a post on the podcast's Instagram page, they've received a letter from Lil Meech's legal team about it. In the letter, his attorney insists that several of Powell's statements were false, and demands that the podcast release a public statement to tell viewers that.

Lil Meech & Celina Powell

"We are writing regarding your recent episode of the We In Miami Podcast featuring Celina Powell, during which she made knowingly false, defamatory, and malicious statements about the Claimant. Specifically, Ms. Powell falsely claimed an ongoing romantic relationship with the Claimant and referenced past interactions that are entirely untrue," the letter reads in part.

"These statements were made with actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth and have caused and continue to cause substantial reputational harm, distress, and damage to Lil Meech's professional relationships, including current and prospective endorsement and business opportunities," it continues. "The be absolutely clear, the Claimant has never engaged in a romantic or intimate relationship with Ms. Powell. The representations made on your platform are entirely false, defamatory, and misleading."