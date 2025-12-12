50 Cent Gets Torn Apart For His New Look In "Street Fighter" Movie

Via Twitter, the brand's official page just shared some new photos of its actors in their characters' costumes. Noah Centineo will play Ken, Cody Rhodes will play Guile, Callina Lang will play Chun-Li, and so on.

Among the many character reveals, though, the G-Unit mogul as Balrog takes the cake as social media's favorite new sight to defend or demean. His clean-shaven face and triangular haircut were the subject of many memes and hilarious reactions on the Internet, and we're sure he will take them all in stride.

After all, 50 Cent is a huge troll of his own. Among the controversy over Sean Combs: The Reckoning, he still took time out of a recent Us Weekly interview to clown Diddy for looking like an old man in prison.

Read More: 50 Cent Enjoys Best Career Streaming Day On Spotify Thanks To His Diddy Docuseries

When Does The Street Fighter Movie Come Out?

Whether you love 50's transformation into Balrog or hate it, you can see the Street Fighter movie for yourself and witness him in action when the film comes out on October 16, 2026. We're sure fans will have a lot to say about lore accuracy and its surefire homages, especially considering how the last theatrical adaptation came out.

For those living under a rock, the upcoming Kitao Sakurai-directed martial arts film is the latest attempt to adapt Capcom's iconic Street Fighter video game franchise into a feature-length movie. Needless to say, earlier attempts didn't pan out perfectly. We will see how this one stacks up, especially considering the reputation of video game film adaptations.

Fan Reactions