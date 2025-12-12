6ix9ine Claps Back At 21 Savage's Diss In The Most 6ix9ine Way Possible

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 405 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
6ix9ine Claps Back 21 Savage Diss British Skit Hip Hop News
DORAL, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 04: Lenier Mesa and Tekashi 69 during promotion of song Repuesta at Univision Studios on September 04, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)
What do you get when you mix 6ix9ine's penchant for skits and comedy, 21 Savage's U.K origins, and 21's recent diss towards Tekashi? Content.

21 Savage's recent interview on Perspektives With Bank certainly held a lot of perspective. Whether it was his new album What Happened To The Streets?, his industry relationships, or his life story, he had a lot to say. But the Atlanta MC also made some comments about Tekashi 6ix9ine that made the New York provocateur clap back with theatrical and unsurprisingly petty force.

Basically, 21 suggested that 6ix9ine is one of the careers the Internet killed due to fans' criticisms. "The rat boy who was wearing lace fronts and s**t," Savage remarked. "The n***a who told in New York, man, who told on all them n***as in New York, the Mexican, the Internet took his s**t down. He can't go. Ain't no gas in the car, n***a, what you mean he just stopped?"

Then, Tekashi took to his Instagram with a new video: a comedy skit caught by Kurrco on Twitter. In the video, he pretends to be the King of England while another man pretends to be 21 applying to go to Atlanta. For those unaware, 6ix9ine recently mocked 21 Savage's United Kingdom birth and subsequent immigration issues.

"You got to understand, I need to be from Atlanta," the 21 actor says in the clip. "I need to be a gangster rapper. I can't be Central Cee and Skepta and these guys. Nobody takes them seriously... I know Jay-Z. I can call Jay-Z. I'm begging you, I'll do anything. You can have my chain."

Then, "the King of England" chases "21 Savage" down and tackles him, followed by the real Tekashi saying Savage will never be a United States citizen. You can't knock him over lack of effort, at least...

Read More: 21 Savage Speaks On 6ix9ine Attending His Concert, DJ Akademiks/Meek Mill Beef, & More

21 Savage 6ix9ine Beef

For those unaware, 6ix9ine dissed 21 Savage's origins and career in recent months, perhaps as a part of his crusade against various Atlanta rappers these days. Of course, their tensions date before that. In fact, he even recently joked with DJ Vlad about getting him a green card so he could marry Latto.

"I'm definitely marrying Latto. I'ma marry Latto so she could give a green card to her husband," Tekashi remarked. We'll see if 21 responds...

Read More: 21 Savage Attempted To Mediate NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk Beef

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 82.9K
21 Savage Drake Not Respond Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Music 21 Savage Urged Drake To Avoid Kendrick Lamar Battle 1320
21 Savage Rap Beef Hip Hop News Music 21 Savage Reveals His Stance On Rap Beef When Asked About Drake & Kendrick Lamar 5.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.6K
Comments 0