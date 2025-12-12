6ix9ine Claps Back At 21 Savage's Diss In The Most 6ix9ine Way Possible

21 Savage's recent interview on Perspektives With Bank certainly held a lot of perspective. Whether it was his new album What Happened To The Streets?, his industry relationships, or his life story, he had a lot to say. But the Atlanta MC also made some comments about Tekashi 6ix9ine that made the New York provocateur clap back with theatrical and unsurprisingly petty force.

Basically, 21 suggested that 6ix9ine is one of the careers the Internet killed due to fans' criticisms. "The rat boy who was wearing lace fronts and s**t," Savage remarked. "The n***a who told in New York, man, who told on all them n***as in New York, the Mexican, the Internet took his s**t down. He can't go. Ain't no gas in the car, n***a, what you mean he just stopped?"

Then, Tekashi took to his Instagram with a new video: a comedy skit caught by Kurrco on Twitter. In the video, he pretends to be the King of England while another man pretends to be 21 applying to go to Atlanta. For those unaware, 6ix9ine recently mocked 21 Savage's United Kingdom birth and subsequent immigration issues.

"You got to understand, I need to be from Atlanta," the 21 actor says in the clip. "I need to be a gangster rapper. I can't be Central Cee and Skepta and these guys. Nobody takes them seriously... I know Jay-Z. I can call Jay-Z. I'm begging you, I'll do anything. You can have my chain."

Then, "the King of England" chases "21 Savage" down and tackles him, followed by the real Tekashi saying Savage will never be a United States citizen. You can't knock him over lack of effort, at least...

21 Savage 6ix9ine Beef

For those unaware, 6ix9ine dissed 21 Savage's origins and career in recent months, perhaps as a part of his crusade against various Atlanta rappers these days. Of course, their tensions date before that. In fact, he even recently joked with DJ Vlad about getting him a green card so he could marry Latto.