Aubrey O'Day Claims 50 Cent's Diddy Doc Sent Her To The Hospital

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 695 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Aubrey ODay 50 Cent Diddy Doc Sent Her To Hospital Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Aubrey O'Day attends Josh McBride's birthday celebration at Somewhere Nowhere NYC on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Aubrey O'Day reflected on the 50 Cent documentary about Diddy and explained why she had to miss a Danity Kane reunion tour stop.

Aubrey O'Day has been one of the most outspoken voices from Diddy's past amid his sexual misconduct scandal in recent years. Her time on Making The Band led to a lot of hardship, a time of her life she had to relive when watching the 50 Cent-executive-produced Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

However, things took a turn when the singer announced she went to the hospital this week, causing her to miss out on one of Danity Kane's reunion tour stops. She apologized to fans for the absence, but later told TMZ her "vertigo, fever, dizziness, migraine, chills and vomiting all night" in the ER on Wednesday (December 10) came as a result of watching The Reckoning. O'Day is reportedly out of the hospital now.

"Watching everything from Netflix unfold publicly, seeing parts of a world I only knew from inside my own limited lens, was like living it again, but this time with context and truth outside of me," she reportedly remarked. "I didn’t think it would traumatize me the way it did, but watching the pieces line up from a distance outside of myself has felt like my nervous system was reliving everything with more clarity than I ever even asked for."

Also, Aubrey reportedly said she felt hurt by comments demanding her to suck it up and perform anyway. "My heart is broken because I never want to let my DK sisters or the fans down. However, I can’t wait to be with my girls for our Connecticut show on the 13th," she reportedly stated.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Sends Loving Message To Cassie Before Diddy's Sentencing

Sean Combs: The Reckoning
Launch Of DermKing Humanity Foundation
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Aubrey O'Day arrives at the launch of the DermKing Humanity Foundation on November 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Aubrey O'Day participated in 50 Cent's Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. She read an alleged sexually explicit email from the Bad Boy mogul and speculated that he fired her from Making The Band 3 for rejecting his desire to sleep together.

"What an intense, overwhelming two weeks this has been for me," O'Day wrote on Instagram. "With the Netflix drop, the world now knowing things that were hard for me to say and everything I've learned since – plus all the things happening behind the scenes in every area of business rn (almost 2 years non stop before that as well). It's been a very heavy time. This picture is the first tie I've seen myself fully released– and I'm so happy that it happened on stage with my Danity Kane sisters, and with my family... You the most loyal audience. I can't wait to see you next show."

Read More: Aubrey O’Day Breaks Down Over Diddy’s Arrest In Emotional Video

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Aubrey ODay Misses Danity Kane Reunion Hospitalized Music News Music Aubrey O'Day Misses Out On Danity Kane Reunion Due To Hospitalization 463
Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party Music Aubrey O’Day Says She Feels "Validated" After Diddy's Federal Indictment 1460
MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter" Live Finale Music Aubrey O'Day Claims To Have More Diddy Stories After Footage Surfaces 4.2K
MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter" Live Finale Music Aubrey O'Day Celebrates "Win For Women" After Diddy's Arrest 1149
Comments 0