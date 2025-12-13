Aubrey O'Day Claims 50 Cent's Diddy Doc Sent Her To The Hospital

Aubrey O'Day has been one of the most outspoken voices from Diddy's past amid his sexual misconduct scandal in recent years. Her time on Making The Band led to a lot of hardship, a time of her life she had to relive when watching the 50 Cent-executive-produced Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
However, things took a turn when the singer announced she went to the hospital this week, causing her to miss out on one of Danity Kane's reunion tour stops. She apologized to fans for the absence, but later told TMZ her "vertigo, fever, dizziness, migraine, chills and vomiting all night" in the ER on Wednesday (December 10) came as a result of watching The Reckoning. O'Day is reportedly out of the hospital now.
"Watching everything from Netflix unfold publicly, seeing parts of a world I only knew from inside my own limited lens, was like living it again, but this time with context and truth outside of me," she reportedly remarked. "I didn’t think it would traumatize me the way it did, but watching the pieces line up from a distance outside of myself has felt like my nervous system was reliving everything with more clarity than I ever even asked for."
Also, Aubrey reportedly said she felt hurt by comments demanding her to suck it up and perform anyway. "My heart is broken because I never want to let my DK sisters or the fans down. However, I can’t wait to be with my girls for our Connecticut show on the 13th," she reportedly stated.
Sean Combs: The Reckoning
Aubrey O'Day participated in 50 Cent's Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. She read an alleged sexually explicit email from the Bad Boy mogul and speculated that he fired her from Making The Band 3 for rejecting his desire to sleep together.
"What an intense, overwhelming two weeks this has been for me," O'Day wrote on Instagram. "With the Netflix drop, the world now knowing things that were hard for me to say and everything I've learned since – plus all the things happening behind the scenes in every area of business rn (almost 2 years non stop before that as well). It's been a very heavy time. This picture is the first tie I've seen myself fully released– and I'm so happy that it happened on stage with my Danity Kane sisters, and with my family... You the most loyal audience. I can't wait to see you next show."