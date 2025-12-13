Aubrey O'Day Claims 50 Cent's Diddy Doc Sent Her To The Hospital

Aubrey O'Day has been one of the most outspoken voices from Diddy's past amid his sexual misconduct scandal in recent years. Her time on Making The Band led to a lot of hardship, a time of her life she had to relive when watching the 50 Cent-executive-produced Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

However, things took a turn when the singer announced she went to the hospital this week, causing her to miss out on one of Danity Kane's reunion tour stops. She apologized to fans for the absence, but later told TMZ her "vertigo, fever, dizziness, migraine, chills and vomiting all night" in the ER on Wednesday (December 10) came as a result of watching The Reckoning. O'Day is reportedly out of the hospital now.

"Watching everything from Netflix unfold publicly, seeing parts of a world I only knew from inside my own limited lens, was like living it again, but this time with context and truth outside of me," she reportedly remarked. "I didn’t think it would traumatize me the way it did, but watching the pieces line up from a distance outside of myself has felt like my nervous system was reliving everything with more clarity than I ever even asked for."

Also, Aubrey reportedly said she felt hurt by comments demanding her to suck it up and perform anyway. "My heart is broken because I never want to let my DK sisters or the fans down. However, I can’t wait to be with my girls for our Connecticut show on the 13th," she reportedly stated.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Aubrey O'Day arrives at the launch of the DermKing Humanity Foundation on November 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Aubrey O'Day participated in 50 Cent's Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. She read an alleged sexually explicit email from the Bad Boy mogul and speculated that he fired her from Making The Band 3 for rejecting his desire to sleep together.