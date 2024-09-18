Aubrey O'Day Celebrates "Win For Women" After Diddy's Arrest

She's been criticizing Diddy for years.

Aubrey O'Day was ahead of the curve. The singer worked under Diddy for several years as part of the group Danity Kane. Since her time with the group ended, however, O'Day has been one of Diddy's most vocal critics. She made it very clear that the Bad Boy mogul was far more sinister than his public persona suggested. She has seemingly been proven right, at least in the court of public opinion. Diddy has gone from hip hop icon to disgraced public figure in a matter of months. Diddy was arrested on September 16, and Aubrey O'Day could not have been happier.

The singer took to Twitter to celebrate Diddy's arrest. "The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter," she wrote. She also broadened the significance of the Diddy arrest to include all of the mogul's alleged victims. "Women never get this," the singer noted. "I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me." Aubrey O'Day concluded her Twitter statement with an even more optimistic note. "Things are finally changing."

Aubrey O'Day Felt "Vindicated" For Diddy's Alleged Victims

Aubrey O'Day has prided herself on speaking out against Diddy over the last decade. She even claimed that the mogul tried to buy her silence by giving her a chance to buy the publishing rights to her music. O'Day recounted the offer during the TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy. She claimed that it was less about publishing rights than keeping her from leveling accusations at Diddy and his associates in the future. Aubrey O'Day alleged that the contract she was offered included a "full release against all claims against Diddy and many other players." Needless to say, she did not sign it.