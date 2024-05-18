Aubrey O'Day Claims To Have More Diddy Stories After Footage Surfaces

The remains of Diddy's public goodwill crumbled on May 17. Footage was released by CNN that showed the mogul beating up his former girlfriend, Cassie, in a hallway. There's been a tidal wave of backlash as a result, with artists denouncing Diddy or reaffirming their dislike of the disgraced Bad Boy founder. Aubrey O'Day falls under the latter. The former Danity Kane singer took to social media to voice her support for Cassie, and to assure the public that the footage does not surprise her one bit.

O'Day made her stance against Diddy clear on X (formerly Twitter). She assured her followers that she her heart goes out to Cassie. She also noted that she has yet to fully divulge what she has witnessed with regards to Diddy's behavior. "The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine," she wrote. "I'll remind you that i haven't spoken on my personal experience yet either. Prayers up for all his victims."

Aubrey O'Day Hasn't Discussed Her Diddy Experience Yet

Aubrey O'Day by no means wanted to take away from the case at hand. When one user voiced regret over not believing the singer's claims earlier, O'Day reassured them. "Let's focus on changing the system now," she stated. "So no one has enough power to bury or discredit voices." She went on to like tweets from other fans that supported these perspective. One of the liked tweets read: "I can only imagine what Danity Kane and all the girls and men went through in Making The Band. Thoughts and prayers to you love."

O'Day has spent years attempting to expose Diddy. She worked closely with the mogul when she was in the group Danity Kane, and made it clear that he was a terror behind closed doors. In the TMZ film TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy, O'Day claimed that she was given a chance to buy her publishing back in exchange for her public silence. "It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human," she revealed. "So then I realized, something really bad is coming." Well, Aubrey O'Day' instincts proved to be spot on. Something really bad is here.

