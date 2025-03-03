Diddy's Legal Team Reportedly Blasts Aubrey O'Day For "The Masked Singer" Shade

Aubrey O'Day was vocal about some of Diddy's alleged misdeeds and shady business moves before his scandal really took off.

Diddy's legal team has had to answer to a mountain of civil lawsuits and criminal accusations against their client, even from former collaborators like Aubrey O'Day. She recently appeared on The Masked Singer and made some comments alluding to him, which his entourage has now allegedly responded to. An alleged source supposedly close to Sean Combs who knows the O'Day situation well reportedly told TMZ that he opened her career up through MTV's Making The Band as a Danity Kane member almost two decades ago. The source also reportedly stated that her claims are irrelevant because he hasn't faced trial yet or defended himself in court.

"My ex boss – I'ma go there," Aubrey O'Day remarked concerning Diddy. "He calls himself 'Love,' he legally titled himself that. And he uses the love heart to express that everywhere he goes. He's in prison now, and I just want to say to you guys, the love is now here." She then put her hands together to form a heart symbol out into the crowd. This came after the singer introduced her show as a fairy tale facing a villain whose abhorrence demanded silence from her.

Aubrey O'Day's Diddy Accusations

For those unaware, Aubrey O'Day has accused Diddy of misconduct, shady business, and more, even before this scandal went nuclear towards the tail end of 2023. She claimed that he groomed her looks excessively on Making The Band, scrutinized his move to give his artists their publishing back – allegedly in exchange for their silence – and supported many other stories and allegations that surfaced in the aftermath about the Bad Boy mogul. In addition, the 41-year-old participated in various high-profile media interviews and statements on the matter, such as TMZ's docu-series on the allegations.

As for Diddy himself, he still awaits his federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, set for May 5 of this year. Meanwhile, Aubrey O'Day wants to see justice in her view, which is why she continues to highlight and speak on many developments in this story. Regardless, throughout it all, the New York executive and his lawyers stand by their claims of innocence.

