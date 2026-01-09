Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" New On-Foot Look

BY Ben Atkinson
air-jordan-5-wolf-grey-sneaker-news
Image via Elden Monitors
New on-foot images showcase the Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" ahead of its February 2026 release date, revealing the grey look.

Fresh on-foot images of the Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" have surfaced online. The highly anticipated release is scheduled to drop this February for sneaker fans. These new photos give us the best look yet at how they'll appear when worn.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” will be released on February 28th, 2026.

The "Wolf Grey" colorway brings a sophisticated aesthetic to the classic Jordan 5 silhouette. Grey tones dominate the upper creating a premium and versatile look. This neutral palette makes the shoe incredibly easy to style with various outfits.

Jordan Brand has been delivering strong releases to start 2026 off right. The Air Jordan 5 remains one of the most beloved models in the entire lineup. Its distinctive design elements and comfortable fit keep it popular decades after its debut.

The February release date positions this perfectly for late winter and early spring wear. Wolf grey colorways have historically performed well in the sneaker market. The understated elegance appeals to both casual wearers and serious collectors alike.

On-foot photography reveals how the proportions and colors work in real-world settings. The shoe appears to have excellent materials and quality construction throughout. These images confirm that the "Wolf Grey" lives up to early expectations.

How To Buy Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey"

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" features a beautiful tonal grey suede and nubuck upper that looks really luxurious in these on-foot shots. Different shades of grey create subtle depth across the materials from darker charcoal on the midsole area to lighter wolf grey on the upper panels.

The iconic mesh side panels appear in a matching grey tone keeping everything cohesive and clean. White Jumpman logos pop on the heel and tongue providing just enough contrast against all that grey.

You can see the classic Air Jordan 5 shape with its distinctive lace locks and visible Air unit in the heel. The translucent icy blue outsole adds a nice touch at the bottom complementing the cool grey tones perfectly.

Black "Air Jordan" text on the tongue tab adds a subtle branding detail. The overall vibe is super clean and wearable with that premium look. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

