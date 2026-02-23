50 Cent Hilariously Responds To T.I.'s Questionable Diss Track

BY Alexander Cole
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves
Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent throws t-shirts to fans during the second half of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
50 Cent was the subject of a T.I. diss track on Sunday, and it ultimately led to a pretty hilarious reaction on social media.

50 Cent and T.I. are currently in the midst of a pretty nasty beef with one another. It all started over a potential Verzuz battle in which Fif allegedly ducked T.I. The two eventually started dissing each other for snitching, with T.I. posting some alleged receipts.

On Sunday night, the Atlanta artist was upset with Fif for posting an unflattering photo of his wife, Tiny. It led to a new diss track called "War" which has not been officially released yet. Instead, we have the song in the form of a snippet. Quite frankly, the song isn't great, and most fans would rather T.I. put his energy somewhere else.

This is especially true when you consider how "Let Em Know" has proven to be a dope song. It is T.I. going back to his old form, and fans are hopeful about the upcoming retirement album.

Going back to this current diss track, it should come as no surprise to anyone that 50 Cent has, indeed, heard the song. He hears everything about himself, whether it be good or bad. Not to mention, when he hears something, you know that he is going to react the only way he knows how.

50 Cent Claps Back At T.I.

As you can see above, 50 Cent was not particularly impressed with what he heard from T.I. Oh, on the contrary. He simply posted a photo of Pepe the Frog, and then captioned his Instagram post with "LOL." Clearly, this is the lowest form of diss track to him.

Fif is not going to respond on record. Or, at least we don't think he will. Whether or not "War" comes out in full is something that still very much remains to be seen right now.

Either way, it remains clear to us that this T.I. and 50 Cent beef is not going away anytime soon. These are two artists who are way too prideful to ever let this simmer down. Whether or not someone decides to be the bigger man remains to be seen.

