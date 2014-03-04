Despite several prison bids of varying severity, T.I., AKA Tip, is one of the most successful Southern emcees currently working, having been ranked as the 27th "Artist Of The 2000s" by Billboard.

Throughout his 17-year career, the three-time GRAMMY-award-winner has collaborated with the likes of Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, Pharrell Williams, Nelly, Young Buck, Eminem, DJ Drama, P!nk, Dj Khaled, Future, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, Tyrese, Dr. Dre, Drake, Christina Aguilerea, Kid Cudi, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Iggy Azalea, Robin Thicke, Goodie Mob, Meek Mill, Destiny’s Child and many more.

Most recently, he signed a one-record deal with Columbia and has been coping with the loss of his artist Doe B, who was gunned down in Montgomery, Alabama in December of 2013. He’s currently working on his ninth studio album, as well as a new compilation from his Grand Hustle imprint, which is home to 8Ball & MJG, B.o.B., Killer Mike, Trae Tha Truth, Travi$ Scott, Young Dro, Spodee, Shad Da God and more. Stay tuned.