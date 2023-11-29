Interviews
- MusicLil Tecca Discusses His Knack For Hook-Writing, Working With Kodak Black, & Growing Up In The Public EyeLil Tecca joined HNHH for a discussion about his latest album, working with BNYX, learning to love going on tour, and so much more.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSaweetie Is Here To Stay: Reveals Bay Area Mount Rushmore, Talks "Immortal Freestyle" & 49ers Super Bowl ThemeAhead of Smirnoff's SMASH Pickle Bowl, Saweetie spoke to HotNewHipHop about becoming a global representative for the Bay Area, her love for Goapele & her expectations for Usher's halftime show. By Aron A.
- MusicFredo Bang Talks "Yes, I'm Sad," Kevin Gates Collabs, His OnlyFans Spending, And His Infamous Crush On Coi LerayIn this exclusive HNHH interview, we spoke to Fredo Bang about his new album "Yes, I'm Sad," as well as his crush on Coi Leray, label issues, and his collaboration with Kevin Gates, among many other topics.By Shirley Ju
- MusicBig Moochie Grape's First Day Out: On His Release, Young Dolph & PRE's ReignEXCLUSIVE: Big Moochie Grape opens up to HotNewHipHop in his first interview since being released from jail.By Aron A.
- MusicA Guide Through Houston’s Rap Scene With Paul Wall: On “The Great Wall," That Mexican O.T & Metro Boomin CollaborationFrom Rap-A-Lot and Street Military to Megan Thee Stallion and Don Toliver, Paul Wall traces the roots of Houston’s vibrant sound and looks forward to its evolution. The People’s Champ tells HotNewHipHop why Trump’s presidency impeded the release of “The Great Wall,” how That Mexican O.T. made him rerecord his verse, and why working with Metro Boomin reminds him of his days on Swishahouse.By Aron A.
- MusicScar Lip Reflects On An Impactful 2023, Getting Co-Signs From Cardi B, And Perfecting Her SoundHNHH spoke to Scar Lip about her incredible year and what she has planned for 2024.By Tallie Spencer
- Music310babii On The Viral Success Of "Soak City," Being In Highschool Still, And Goals For The New Year"I'm living life, and having fun. Everything is music. And it's lit."By Tallie Spencer
- Original ContentBas Unpacks His New Album, Dreamville Dynamics, Higher Callings & Much MoreIn this new exclusive interview, the MC speaks on his brand-new album, "We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F***ed Up," and how balance in his life is key to his growth and fulfillment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicZaytoven Discusses He & His Son's Projects, Christian Hip-Hop, Experiences At AfroTech, & What's To Come In 2024Zaytoven took the time to speak with HNHH about his busy 2023 and what big things are in store heading into next year. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKayCyy Talks Gesaffelstein Collab Album, Working On Kanye West's "Donda," And Growing As An ArtistHNHH got to speak with KayCyy about his latest project and his plans for the future.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMcKinley Dixon Reflects On Moving, Releasing His New Album, And His Favorite Music Of 2023In this exclusive HNHH interview, McKinley Dixon broke down his breakthrough 2023. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicHomeboy Sandman Dishes On Artistic Growth, Lyricism & The State Of The CultureThe Queens wordsmith just released his new project "I Can't Sell These Either," and as you'll read, his mind isn't something to be sold out.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- InterviewsMeghann Cuniff Talks Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion, Her Origins In Journalism, And Rising Above Social Media NarrativesMeghann Cuniff sat down with HNHH for a conversation about her reporting and her recent explosion in the hip-hop world.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWestside Gunn Will Release “Michelle Records” Under One Condition"And Then You Pray For Me" might be his final studio album but Westside Gunn's "Michelle Records" could still see the light of day. By Aron A.
- MusicWestside Gunn Commends Drake & Tyler, The Creator: "I'm Always Going To Respect Both Of Them""We all in this to push the art, and push the culture," Westside Gunn tells HotNewHipHop in our latest cover story. By Aron A.
- MusicWestside Gunn’s Pledge To The Culture From East Side Buffalo to the world, Westside Gunn feels the weight of his responsibilities. Yet, he’s never been more confident in his position. In the latest HotNewHipHop Cover Story, Westside Gunn dissects his final album, “And Then You Pray For Me" and subsequent plans, as well as his duty to bridge the generational gap.By Aron A.