mixtapeS
Listen to new Hip Hop & Rap mixtapes and albums from the best Hip Hop artists.
1998
The Pittsburgh native is bringing some crisp beats and raps to the forefront.HOTTTTT
Nostlagia
The California rapper teams up with a rising producer with tons of talent.HOTTTTT
The now 18-year-old is letting his guard down.
I've Never Been Here Before
Erick has contagious energy that leads to wavy vibes with great writing and flows.VERY HOTTTTT
ROBOPHOBIA
After dropping "BLACKLIGHT" back in November, EARTHGANG finally delivers the EP.VERY HOTTTTT
COMING HOME (Expanded Edition)
"Naked" and "Believe" are the new additions.HOTTTTT
Mac & Cheese 5
French brings back the longstanding mixtape series after a nine-year hiatus.VERY HOTTTTT
INSANO (NITRO MEGA)
Features on this follow-up include Wiz Khalifa, Chip Tha Ripper, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, and more.VERY HOTTTTT
Ticket To The Moon
The 15-song project boasts appearances from AJ Tracey, Lancey Foux, Aitch & more.VERY HOTTTTT
Dai Dreamin'
The EP transcends genres.VERY HOTTTTT
Purple Heart
Georgia's own is demanding respect on his 22nd project.HOTTTTT
SUPER BOSS!
We are not really sure what this is.HOTTTTT
Vultures 1
No way it is actually here, right?VERY HOTTTTT
hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚
1999 is here to stay with this debut.VERY HOTTTTT
Pain & Love 2
Fivi returns with a host of guests for his third album.VERY HOTTTTT