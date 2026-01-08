Hard Reset - Album by G Perico

G Perico remains one of the most beloved relatively underground artists on the West Coast. His consistency over the years has been impressive. He is always dropping new music, and the quality remains high. This can be said of his new project, "Hard Reset." This 10-song album is a solid listen, especially when you consider what is achieved in just a short runtime. The bars are clever, the instrumentals have that quintessential West Coast sound, and the features do their thing. It all comes together in a project that G Perico fans can appreciate.
Release Date: January 2, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Hard Reset
- Burning Bridges ft. Big Steele
- Turn Up
- Gangster Movie
- Questions
- Options ft. Steelz
- Lobster
- Hit Reset ft. Big Steele
- Bacc End
- Abstract Gangster
- Shoulda Been Left