Hard Reset - Album by G Perico

West Coast artist G Perico has been a mainstay of South Central rap for years at this point, and "Hard Reset" proves he's still got it.

G Perico remains one of the most beloved relatively underground artists on the West Coast. His consistency over the years has been impressive. He is always dropping new music, and the quality remains high. This can be said of his new project, "Hard Reset." This 10-song album is a solid listen, especially when you consider what is achieved in just a short runtime. The bars are clever, the instrumentals have that quintessential West Coast sound, and the features do their thing. It all comes together in a project that G Perico fans can appreciate.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!