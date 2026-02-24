50 Cent Targets T.I.’s Family With Out-Of-Pocket Insults After King Harris Rant

BY Caroline Fisher
50 Cent Targets T.I. Family
Jan 11, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Rapper 50 Cent smiles during warmups of the game between the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center.
50 Cent and T.I. are currently going back and forth on social media, and neither of them are holding back.

50 Cent and T.I. are currently going after one another on social media, and their feud doesn't show any signs of slowing down. In fact, Fif took to Instagram this morning to take several more shots at the trap pioneer and his loved ones. He did so while promoting the 2026 Broadway revival of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, which he executive-produced.

"Opening night April 25," he captioned the post. "No rappers, No bad BBL’s, No little f*cked up albino kids. just sold out BROADWAY 🎭 what 😳! @bransoncognac."

The apparent jabs come shortly after T.I.'s son, King Harris, hopped online to put 50 Cent on blast in response to his beef with his father. He brought up his 2000 shooting, called him out for dissing Lil Kim after trying to date her, accused him of getting outsold and embarrassed by Kanye West, and much more.

Read More: 50 Cent's Latest Diss Provokes King Harris To Bring Up His Domestic Violence Allegations

Why Are 50 Cent & T.I. Beefing?

"The list of people he's disrespected over the years is endless," King concluded. "He came into the game creating unnecessary controversy. And damn near 30 years later, he's still the same attention-wh*re."

As for why exactly all of this started in the first place, T.I. accused 50 Cent of backing out of a Verzuz battle they'd already agreed upon during a recent podcast appearance. He claimed to have zero respect for the mogul as a result.

They traded various insults in the days following, but Fif took things to a new level when he posted an unflattering photo of T.I.'s wife, Tiny. In response, the Atlanta artist unleashed on him in not one, but two different diss tracks. 50 Cent didn't seem fazed by either of them, but T.I. didn't stop there. He took to social media yesterday to issue a low blow. "My biggest flex is being able protect my mama til I could provide her a better life. Happy Birthday Mama," he wrote. "Yo turn."

Read More: T.I. Disses 50 Cent With A Low Blow Aimed At His Late Mother

