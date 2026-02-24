50 Cent's Latest Diss Provokes King Harris To Bring Up His Domestic Violence Allegations

BY Cole Blake
50 Cent has been trading shots with T.I. and his son, King Harris, on social media for several days after a failed "Verzuz" proposal.

50 Cent has shared yet another post making fun of T.I. and King Harris on Instagram. This time, he posted a clip of himself and King edited into T.I.'s 2006 film, ATL. In response, King went off on his Instagram Story, sharing a list of over a dozen grievances against the rapper.

He begins by calling him out for getting "shot 9 nines" and doing "nothing" in response. He adds that 50, "dissed Lil Kim after she refused to go on a date with him. Had to duck shots because of it and started making memes... got smoked by Jadakiss Styles P in a rap battle... talked tough then ducked the beef with Fat Joe because he knew he couldn't f*ck with Joe on a street level... got outsold and embarrassed by Kanye West on his 3rd album..."

Eventually, King accuses 50 of being a "federal Informant" and labels him a hypocrite for making Sean Combs: The Reckoning despite allegedly having his own "history of domestic violence and abuse." 50's ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, previously accused him of alleged rape and physical abuse in 2024. He denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit that he later dropped.

King concludes: "The list of people he's disrespected over the years is endless. He came into the game creating unnecessary controversy. And damn near 30 years later, he's still the same attention-wh*re."

Why Are 50 Cent & T.I. Beefing?

The drama began after T.I. accused 50 Cent of ducking a Verzuz battle they had agreed on. Appearing on a recent episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, he blamed 50 for it falling through and remarked that he lost respect for him. As 50 trolled T.I. on Instagram in response, he eventually brought Tiny Harris into the jokes.

This sparked an irate reaction from their son, King Harris, who went ballistic on 50. He brought up 50's late mother, Sabrina Jackson, in a lengthy video rant. He also shared images of headstones on Instagram, further joking about his late mother.

