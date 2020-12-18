diss tracks
- MusicHip Hop Beefs That Fans Think Were FakeWas it all just for show? Or were they really feuding?By Demi Phillips
- MusicBenzino Questions Eminem For Having No Black Friends At Lions Game, Declares Himself Winner Of Their BeefBenzino has a lot more to say to Eminem.By Alexander Cole
- MusicA History Of Eminem's Most Vicious LyricsThroughout his career, Eminem has been notorious for engaging in beef and sending fiery diss tracks and stray shots at anyone who slights himBy Wyatt Westlake
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Takes Aim On "Hiss": Breaking Down The Bars Toward Her TargetsMegan Thee Stallion let it all out on "Hiss," and as she told "The Breakfast Club" on Friday (Jan 26) morning, "Hit dogs holler."By Erika Marie
- Music7 Worst Rap Diss Tracks EverBeef is the lifeblood of hip hop's competitive spirit, but not all of them are created equal. Here's a look at the worst diss tracks ever. By TeeJay Small
- MusicBurna Boy Caught Up In Jada Kingdom & Stefflon Don Beef: Twitter ReactsJada Kingdom issues a scathing response to Stefflon Don over Byron Messia and Burna Boy's "Taliban (Remix)."By Aron A.
- Original ContentBest Diss Tracks: From Nas, Jay-Z, Tupac, Ice Cube & MoreDiss tracks have been part of hip-hop since the genre first began to take off. Today, we're looking at the greatest diss tracks the genre has had to offer. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicLloyd Banks Says New Artists "Don't Necessarily Challenge Themselves Lyrically"While discussing his previous Rap beef with Jadakiss, Banks dropped off a thought about the "competitive nature" in the art of rhyme.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture“The Black Slim Shady”: Breaking Down The Game’s Eminem Diss TrackFrom issues at Aftermath to challenging the Rap God's status, The Game went at Eminem on all fronts on "The Black Slim Shady." By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramPolo G Weighs In On Violence In Hip Hop & Drawing Negative Energy By Dissing The DeadHe believes it's time to grow up and leave the street life to the streets.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game "Is Coming For Eminem" On Next Single, Wack 100 SaysThe Game has a diss track directed at Eminem titled, "Black Slim Shady," according to Wack 100. By Aron A.
- MusicPusha T Discusses Diss Tracks & Why They're "Really Corporate Now"He added that diss tracks don't "end careers anymore 'cause people don't have the same pride level about the art."By Erika Marie
- MusicHot 97's DJ Drewski Vows To Stop Playing "Diss/Gang Music"As there have been recent reports of violence among rappers and their associates, Drewski puts his foot down—and several other DJs have followed suit.By Erika Marie
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Wants Tory Lanez To Reply To CassidyAfter Cassidy dropped a diss track on Tory Lanez, Royce Da 5'9" encourages a clap-back from the Canadian rapper. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Responds To Lupe Fiasco's Diss TrackThough many fans were hoping for a second round, Royce Da 5'9" confirmed that he would not be responding to Lupe Fiasco's latest diss. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentRoyce Da 5'9" Vs Lupe Fiasco: The Best BarsRoyce Da 5'9" and Lupe Fiasco have officially kicked off the first round of a battle, leaving no shortage of bars to unpack and analyze. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureFlesh-N-Bone Says He Wants Bone Thugs-n-Harmony To Collab With MigosFlesh-N-Bone says he wants to collaborate with the Migos.By Cole Blake
- MusicNick Cannon Names His "Top 5 Greatest Diss Tracks Of All Time"Who do you think he placed higher: Tupac, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, or Jay-Z?By Erika Marie
- BeefJoe Budden Doubts Freddie Gibbs Could Wash LL Cool J On WaxFreddie Gibbs insists that he "ain't worried about no bars from LL Cool J."By Aron A.
- BeefSnoop Dogg Issues Warning After Eminem's Shade45 InterviewSnoop Dogg directly responds to Eminem's "Zeus" and his recent interview on Shade45 discussing the diss.By Aron A.
- MusicTroy Ave Wishes Death & Coronavirus On Casanova With Diss Track "Assanova 2X"Troy Ave just released his holiday-appropriate mixtape "White Christmas 8," which features a song titled "Assanova 2X" that's clearly a diss towards fellow Brooklyn emcee Casanova 2X.By Keenan Higgins
- BarsCupcakKe Trades Diss Tracks With Sukihana As They Go For The JugularThe ladies didn't hold back as family members get verbally attacked in the crossfire.By Erika Marie