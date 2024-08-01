Kendrick Lamar's Engineer Reveals The "Amazing" Process Behind Drake Disses

Unsurprisingly, the turnaround time for Kendrick Lamar's tracks was almost non-existent, and Nicolas de Porcel loved the high pressure.

The world still hasn't gotten enough of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, as there are still plenty of unanswered questions to ponder over. Moreover, one aspect of the battle that people would love to learn more about is the actual recording process behind these songs, as they came out so quick and with a lot of big names attached in the studio. Thanks to engineer Nicolas de Parcel, K.Dot's mastering engineer for his disses, we now have more of an idea of how it all went down. He spoke to EngineEars (founded by Kendrick collaborator MixedByAli) and revealed how simultaneously intense but also exciting these sessions were.

"It was a little crazy," Nicolas de Parcel recalled about mastering Kendrick Lamar's tracks against Drake. "I got a call and it was like, ‘Stay on call, you’re gonna be working.’ I would get the song and like six minutes would elapse and they’d be like, ‘How we looking?’ It was very high pressure. As Dot was releasing these records, it was like, I was turning in the masters [and] it would drop like 12 minutes later. It was amazing."

Kendrick Lamar's Engineer Speaks On Intense Mastering Process For Drake Diss Tracks

Specifically, the Kendrick Lamar tracks that Nicolas de Parcel engineered (per the credits) are "Euphoria," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us," the three individual disses that he released on streaming services. "6:16 In LA" only came out via Instagram, but it stands to reason that he could've contributed to that as well. Nevertheless, de Parcel has also worked with Pharrell, Killer Mike, André 3000, Future, 21 Savage, and many more hip-hop titans. So the resume certainly speaks for itself, but this historic moment is probably something that no studio wizard would soon forget even with such a lauded career under their belt.