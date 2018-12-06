engineer
- UncategorizedMo3's Estate Battles With Engineer, Claims He Stole Late Rapper's Vocal TracksMo3's estate calls the engineer an “opportunistic interloper."By Caroline Fisher
- Original ContentNBA Youngboy's Engineer Jason "Cheese" Goldberg Discusses "The Last Slimeto" Sessions & How "Heart & Soul" Helped Reignite The Creative SparkJason “Cheese” Goldberg discusses his background in engineering, the process behind NBA Youngboy’s "The Last Slimeto," and much more.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Seemingly Wants To Fire His Engineer For Leaking Latto StoryKodak Black re-enters the conversation after his engineer spilled behind-the-scenes tea about his collaboration with Latto. By Alex Zidel
- MusicSZA Comments On Kanye West Firing His Engineer For OversleepingSZA addresses the viral text messages of Kanye West firing his recording engineer for oversleeping.By Alex Zidel
- MusicProducer Turn Me Up Josh Has Reportedly Died: Lil Durk & Others MournProducer Turn Me Up Josh has reportedly passed away. He produced many of Lil Durk's most recent hit records.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's Engineer Mike Dean Offers Cruel "Jesus Is King" Update"Jesus Is King" might not be coming anytime soon.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJoyner Lucas Releases "Tully" App To Protect Unreleased Music & MoreJoyner Lucas unveils the "Tully" app. By Aida C.
- SportsRobot Basketball Player Freaks Out Fans With Steph Curry RangeIt's a scary world we live in.By Alexander Cole
- MusicEminem & Kanye West Parodied In Hilarious "Audio Engineer" VideosCaitie Delaney sums it up perfectly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's "Yandhi" Engineer Reveals Nicki Minaj Feature & Album's ThemeEngineer Kevin Celik says there's a song called "New Body" with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface Secures Cardi B For A Revamped "Thotiana" RemixThe revamped "Thotiana" Remix now boasts YG, French Montana and Cardi B.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Opens Up About The Death Of Seth Firkins, "The WIZRD" & MoreFuture opens up about losing his friend and engineer, Seth Firkins, and the impact it had on him. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMike Dean Considers Retiring In 2019Mike Dean may be looking to ease himself into retirement.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Guru Spills The Tea On Jay-Z's "What's Free" VerseAnthony Cruz brought Young Guru into the fold, to give Meek's album that "classic Roc-A-Fella feel."By Devin Ch