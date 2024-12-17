Lil Durk's Engineer Brings Forth Information That Could Expose Prosecutors' Murder-For-Hire Evidence

Does the Chicago rapper have a chance at freedom down the road?

An engineer to the rescue? Justin Gibson, stage name jusvibes, is a close collaborator of Lil Durk's. He's been working with him since 2021, and he possibly has some crushing and crucial information that could derail the prosecutors' case against the Chicago rapper. As you most you may know, The Voice is currently facing two murder-for-hire cases. The first of them involves the act of slaying Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson, back in August 2022. The second one has to do with an alleged Chicago gang leader, Stephon Mack.

He's allegedly the head honcho of the Smashville faction of the Gangster Disciples. In recent unsealed documents, they claim that Lil Durk assisted in the funding of Mack's murder back January 2022. But in this article, we are going to be focusing on the case that started it all for the veteran drill MC. According to HipHopDX, Mr. Gibson (jusvibes) sent in an affidavit to the court over the weekend on Sunday, December 15.

Lil Durk's Collaborator Attempts To Help His Friend Out

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: Rapper Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

In his paperwork, he attempted to poke some major holes in the prosecutors' evidence that they have against him. That is that the goverment believes that Durk was trying to make money off lyrics he wrote and included on the song "Wonderful Wayne and Jackie Boy." On the track, there is some audio that says, "Look on the news and see your son/ You screamin’, ‘No, no'." Prosecutors claim that this was taken after the death of Quando Rondo's late cousin.

However, Gibson is refuting that evidence and saying that particular audio was taken well before that tragic event. He claims he was with Durk in the studio when he was recording his verse on January 25, 2022. Additionally, there were some attached screenshots of a rough draft of "Wonderful Wayne and Jackie Boy" that originally called "2 Toxic." Those images were also from that aforementioned date. It will be interesting to see how prosecutors move forward with this now on the table thanks to Gibson.