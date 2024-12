Lil Durk Linked To Another Alleged Murder-For-Hire Amid Prison Stay

Lil Durk's legal battle is just getting started.

Lil Durk is currently behind bars in Los Angeles on charges related to alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. Now, however, it looks like he's in for even more legal trouble. According to a new tweet from DJ Akademiks, the Chicago rapper was recently hit with yet another charge for alleged murder-for-hire. Reportedly, the charge is related to the 2022 murder of Stephon Mack, which authorities believe was allegedly carried out in retaliation for the 2021 murder of Durk's brother Dontay "DThang" Banks.

