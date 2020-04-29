Quando Rondo didn’t graduate high school, after getting sent to juvie when he was in the sixth grade, and never returning. “I think I learned the wrong stuff in juvenile that’s still with me today, If somebody say something to me wrong, I be ready to fight,” Quando Rondo told us during our On The Come Up interview. Still, it’s in Juvie that Quando took up rapping, after going bar-for-bar with fellow inmates. "I been rapping since I was a kid, but that was my first time expressing my music to other individuals,” he told us.

The Savannah, Georgia native has used all the struggles from his past to help fuel his music, resulting in his penchant for passionate, emotionally-driven records. He broke out initially with his collaboration featuring Lil Baby, “I Remember,” and proceeded to have several hits since there, including “Scarred from Love,” and he would go on to sign a deal with NBA Youngboy’s imprint, Never Broke Again, via Atlantic Records, despite a tug-of-war between Atlantic and other rappers who wanted to sign him-- including The Game. NBA Youngboy and Atlantic won out, releasing a series of Quando mixtapes Life B4 Fame (2018), Life After Fame (2018), and From the Neighborhood to the Stage (2019), before his debut album, QPac, dropped on January 10, 2020. The album made a Billboard 200 debut at #22.