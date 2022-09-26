Urbanlinx Media, Inc., and its affiliated website www.hotnewhiphop.com (“our”, “us” or “we”) has created this privacy policy statement in order to demonstrate our commitment to your privacy. This privacy policy explaining our data collection and use practices applies to this website (the “Website”), any newsletters subscribed to via this Website, information collected and provided to us when you subscribe to or purchase any of our affiliated applications at third-party websites and applications (collectively, the “Apps”), and information collected offline when you subscribe to the print edition of Urbanlinx Magazine, but does not apply to any other products or services or to information collected in any other way (whether offline or online) by us and our respective general partners and affiliates (collectively “Urbanlinx”), unless expressly indicated by Urbanlinx (such as by including a link to this Privacy Policy on other Urbanlinx websites or on Urbanlinx mobile applications).

Personal and Non-Personal Information. When using the Website on third-party websites and applications when subscribing to or purchasing an issue of the digital edition of Urbanlinx Magazine, or offline in connection with your Urbanlinx Magazine print edition subscription, which may include your name, address, e-mail address, credit card number, billing information, etc., you may be asked to provide, or you may choose to provide us with or upload, certain personally identifiable information about yourself (“Personal Information”), including but not limited to, your name, email address, physical address and telephone number.

Children’s Privacy. We do not knowingly collect any personal information from children under the age of 13 without parental consent, unless permitted by law. If we learn that a child under the age of 13 has provided us with personal information, we will delete it in accordance with applicable law.

Information Usage. Unless disclosed otherwise at the time of collection, we do not share any Personal Information you submit through our Website or the Apps with any unaffiliated third party, unless it is necessary to respond to your inquiry, or to comply with applicable law.

We may use Aggregate Information to improve and enhance the Website or the Apps, analyze trends, administer the Website or the Apps and for our market research activities. For example, we may share Aggregate Information with unaffiliated third parties, such as business partners, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, in an aggregate, anonymous form, which means that the shared information will not contain nor be linked to any Personal Information. We will never sell your Personal Information to any third party not affiliated with us without your consent except in connection with the sale or merger of our company or the division responsible for such services.

Please note that we reserve the right to access and/or disclose Personal Information and non-personal information we gather as required by courts or administrative agencies and to the extent required to permit us to investigate suspected fraud, harassment or other violations of any law, rule or regulation, the Website’s or the Apps’ rules or policies, or the rights of third parties or to investigate any suspected conduct which we deem improper.

Cookies. “Cookies” are pieces of information that may be placed on your computer by a Website for the purpose of facilitating and enhancing your communication and interaction with that Website. Many Websites use cookies for these purposes. We may use cookies to customize your visit to the Website and for other purposes to make your visit more convenient or to enable us to enhance our service. You may stop or restrict the placement of cookies on your computer or flush them from your browser by adjusting your web browser preferences, in which case you may still use our Website, but it may interfere with some of its functionality. We do not use cookies to retrieve Personal Information from your computer for purposes that are unrelated to the Website or your interaction with the Website.

For further information regarding cookies and how to manage them, please see http://www.allaboutcookies.org/.

Advertisements. Urbanlinx, its designated service providers, or third-party advertisers or their advertising servers may also place or recognize unique cookies on your computer or use other electronic tools in order to help display advertisements that you see on this Website or on other websites. Information about your visits to, and activity on, this Website and other websites, an IP address, the number of times you have viewed an advertisement, and other such usage information is used, alone or in combination with other information, to display on your device screen advertisements that may be of particular interest to you. We may use Web beacons, provided by third-party advertising companies, to help manage and optimize our online advertising and product performance. Web beacons enable us to recognize a browser’s cookie when a browser visits this Website, and to learn which banner ads bring users to this Website. The use and collection of your information by these third-party service providers, and third-party advertisers and their advertising servers is not covered by this Privacy Policy. If you would like to prevent an advertising network from setting or using cookies on your computer or mobile device, please visit the following site http://www.aboutads.info/choices/

Anonymous Data from Google Analytics. To help us make sure we continue to provide content that is valuable and relevant to our website visitors we have implemented the Google analytics demographics and interest reporting features on HotNewHipHop.com. These tools will allow us to review anonymous data regarding the gender, age and interests of website visitors so as to customize our content based on the profiles of our visitors. While this information will provide us with demographic information it is not provided to us in a personally-identifiable format. You can opt-out of this type of data collection using the Google Analytics opt-out browser add-on. https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/

Clickstream. As you use the Internet, a trail of electronic information is left at each Website you visit. This information, which is sometimes referred to as “clickstream data” can be collected and stored by a Website’s server. Clickstream data can tell us the type of computer and browsing software you use and the address of the Website from which you linked to the Website. We may collect and use clickstream data as a form of Aggregate Information to anonymously determine how much time visitors spend on each page of our Website, how visitors navigate throughout the Website and how we may tailor our web pages to better meet the needs of visitors. This information may be used to improve our Website and our services. Any collection or use of clickstream data will be anonymous and aggregate, and will not intentionally contain any Personal Information.

Security. The security of your Personal Information is very important to us. We have put in place reasonable physical, electronic, and managerial procedures to safeguard the information we collect. However, due to the inherent open nature of the Internet, we cannot guarantee that communications between you and us, or information stored on the Website, the Apps or our servers, will be free from unauthorized access by third parties such as hackers and your use of the Website or the Apps demonstrates your assumption of this risk.

Other websites. Our Website may contain links to other Websites not maintained by us. Other Websites may also reference or link to our Website. We recommend that when you leave our Website you read the privacy statements of each Website that you visit. We are not responsible for the privacy practices or the content of such other Websites.

You should be aware that Personal Information which you voluntarily include and transmit online may be viewed and used by others. In addition, Personal Information you post to chat rooms, message boards, blogs or other publicly accessible forums may be viewed and used by anyone with access to such forums. We are unable to control such uses of your Personal Information, and by using such services you assume the risk that the Personal Information provided by you may be viewed and used by third parties.

Changes to policy/Opt-Out Process. We reserve the right, at our discretion, to change, modify, add, or remove portions from this policy at any time. However, if at any time in the future we plan to use Personal Information in a way that differs from this policy, we will post such changes here and provide you the opportunity to opt-out of such differing uses. Your continued use of the Website or the Apps following the posting of any changes to this policy means you accept such changes.

If you receive an unwanted email from us, you can simply reply and ask not to receive future emails. We also give you the option to remove your Personal Information from our list of active users completely. All unsubscribe or opt-out requests should be sent to us at unsubscribe[at]hotnewhiphop[dot]com and we will process your request within a reasonable time after receipt. We are not responsible for removing your Personal Information from the lists of any third party who has been provided your information in accordance with this policy, such as a business partner.

Communications with us. By providing your email address to us, you expressly consent to receive emails from us. We may use email to communicate with you, to send information that you have requested or to send information about other products or services developed or provided by us, provided that, we will not give your email address to another party to promote their products or services directly to you.

California Residents. If you are a California resident, California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits you to request information regarding the disclosure of your personal information by Urbanlinx to its affiliates and/or third parties for their direct marketing purposes. To make such a request, please send an email with your first name, last name, mailing address, email address and telephone number to legal[at]hotnewhiphop[dot]com. Please include “California Privacy Rights” in the Subject line of your email.

European Privacy Rights. We adhere to applicable data protection laws in the European Union (“EU”). In accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), users who are located in the EU have the following rights:

If the processing of personal data is based on your consent, the right to withdraw consent for future processing of that data.

The right to request from Urbanlinx Media Inc. (“Urbanlinx”), a “data controller” as defined under the GDPR, access to and rectification of your personal data.

Subject to limitations as provided for in the GDPR, the right to request restriction of the processing of your personal data.

Subject to limitations as provided for in the GDPR, the right to request erasure of your personal data.

If you have any questions about our collection and use of your personal data, please contact us at legal@hotnewhiphop.com. Any requests to delete your personal data may be sent to the above email.

Contact: If you have any questions about this policy please contact:

legal@hotnewhiphop.com.

This privacy policy is effective and was last updated on May 25, 2018.