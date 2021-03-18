Contributors

We are always on the lookout for new and talented people to join the HNHH network. We need writers, contributors and correspondents to provide new and original content and act as our eyes and ears. We need people with a great sense of Hip Hop music, culture and fashion.

Opportunities range from article writing, album reviews, event coverage, artist interviews and tons of music industry press/ promotional opportunities. If you can’t live without Hip Hop and would like to be a part of the growing HNHH network, contact (subject line: Contributor): careers@hotnewhiphop.com.

Interns

An HNHH internship is an excellent opportunity for students to gain real world experience in a dynamic and creative work environment. A successful intern must possess a good work ethic, be punctual, be a self-starter and exhibit excellent organizational and team skills.

Ultimately, we are looking for interns that have the drive to move their careers forward in a work environment that recognizes talent, hard work and growth potential.

All interns must be presently enrolled with an accredited college, trade program or university. Students must provide a letter from their schools confirming that they will receive school credit. Our internships are for credit only. For more information contact (subject line: Internship): careers@hotnewhiphop.com.